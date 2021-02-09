VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Sutherland shines as Ridgeview rolls to 50-point win over Graham

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – The second-seeded girls basketball team from the Mountain 7 District looked more than prepared for the postseason.

Ridgeview showed no rust after 11 days without a game and were ‘locked in’ while beating visiting Graham, 66-16, on Monday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

It was the fifth win in a row for the Wolfpack, now 10-4 overall.

“ After 11 days off, I was worried about coming in here and being sluggish or whatnot,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “It was just the opposite. After watching film, we talked about how we wanted to play Graham, get up and press them and try to limit 34 [Elle Gunter]. She’s a nice player and we wanted to keep it out of her hands as much as possible. Our defense was really active, to have that many days off, I thought we responded really well.”

Ridgeview received a dominating performance from 5-foot-11 junior post player Hailey Sutherland. The Wolfpack scored the first 19 points of the contest, with Sutherland contributing 15 of those points.

“ I don’t keep up with points,” Sutherland said. “But I felt I had to lead the team. I wanted to step up and be an example to the younger girls. I knew we had to win this game.”