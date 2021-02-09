VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Sutherland shines as Ridgeview rolls to 50-point win over Graham

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – The second-seeded girls basketball team from the Mountain 7 District looked more than prepared for the postseason.
Ridgeview showed no rust after 11 days without a game and were ‘locked in’ while beating visiting Graham, 66-16, on Monday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
It was the fifth win in a row for the Wolfpack, now 10-4 overall.
“ After 11 days off, I was worried about coming in here and being sluggish or whatnot,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “It was just the opposite. After watching film, we talked about how we wanted to play Graham, get up and press them and try to limit 34 [Elle Gunter]. She’s a nice player and we wanted to keep it out of her hands as much as possible. Our defense was really active, to have that many days off, I thought we responded really well.”
Ridgeview received a dominating performance from 5-foot-11 junior post player Hailey Sutherland. The Wolfpack scored the first 19 points of the contest, with Sutherland contributing 15 of those points.
“ I don’t keep up with points,” Sutherland said. “But I felt I had to lead the team. I wanted to step up and be an example to the younger girls. I knew we had to win this game.”
Sutherland was almost flawless. She was 12-of-15 from the floor, scoring a game-high 25 points, with four rebounds, three steals, and four blocked shots.
“ It helps when you have Sutherland down low,” Frazier said. “We watched how Graham defended and we had a whole week to prepare. We thought Sutherland might be open and if she gets you 1-on-1, she’s deadly.”
After being dealt a punch to the gut early, Graham (4-12) tried to recover. The G-Girls closed the final two minutes of quarter one on a 7-2 run, scoring their final four possessions.
The spark of momentum didn’t last long as the team from Bluefield went over six minutes at the start of the second quarter without scoring and it was game over.
“ We dug ourselves a huge hole in the first half,” Graham coach Jessica Owens Gunter said. “I have a lot of young girls that haven’t had significant minutes this season, but they kept working.
“ It was quickly a learning experience for us, at that point we have to get out of it what we can and get ready for next season.”
Stella Gunter led the G-Girls with seven points and Elle Gunter added five points.
In addition to Sutherland, Cassidy Thomas – the only senior on Ridgeview’s roster – was in double-figures for the Wolfpack with 10 points and seven rebounds. All eight players on the Ridgeview roster scored.
In the win-or-go-home contest, the Wolfpack weren’t nervous long.
“ We knew we couldn’t be over-confident coming into the game, we knew we had to play hard and play together,” Sutherland said. “We got a great win and we’re looking forward to the next game.”
It never gets any easier, on Wednesday Ridgeview travels to Marion to face the undefeated Scarlet Hurricanes (14-0) in the Region 2D semifinals.
“ From what I understand, Marion returned everyone from last year’s team,” Frazier said. “We only have one day to prepare, they beat a good Union team tonight, so you know they are legit. We have to go to their place. I have nothing but respect for Marion. I know they will be ready to play.”