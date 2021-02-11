VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Ridgeview rolls into regional title game with win over Marion

MARION, Va. – It will be the top two girls basketball teams in the Mountain 7 District battling for Region 2D supremacy.
Ridgeview ended Marion’s bid for a perfect season with relentless defense in a 50-33 triumph at the Hurricane House on Wednesday night.
“ This feels so nice,” Ridgeview post player Hailey Sutherland said. “Now we have to beat Gate City, I don’t want to be too confident, we need to play with the same intensity that we had tonight.”
Neither team could get comfortable in the first quarter. They may have been anxious with a lot on the line with the teams combining for 11 turnovers and Marion held a slim 10-8 lead after eight minutes of play.
“ We knew Marion would be physical and full-court press us,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “We have really good guards and that benefits everyone on our team. It’s hard to keep Cassidy [Thomas] and Brooke [Frazier] in front of you throughout the game. They did a great job of keeping the team under control.
“ In the first quarter, the teams waited each other out, we wanted to see how the game was going to be called. We amped up the pressure. In the second quarter we ran our offense well and got the shots we wanted.”
A 12-0 run midway through the second, gave the Wolfpack the separation they wanted. Their defense was furious, holding the Scarlet Hurricane to two foul shots by Hayley Farris the final seven minutes as they built a 26-16 lead at the break.
“ The girls made a video about how bad they wanted it, I asked them how bad do they want it,” Frazier said. “We played extremely hard, it was an emotional game, we knew they were undefeated, and we thought that might put some pressure on them.”
At the start of the second half, Anna Hagy dropped in a trey and Farris added a bucket for Marion to cut the Ridgeview lead to seven. Maggie Grant answered with a 3 from the corner and the Wolfpack were on their way. They kept a comfortable double-digit lead the rest of the game.
“ We knew we had to keep competing,” Sutherland said. “Keep scoring and playing together. We’ve been sharing the ball and we defended really well, I think that’s what got us the win.”
Sutherland was again a factor all over the court, with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and seven blocks. Cassidy Thomas added nine points and five rebounds, while freshman Caiti Hill contributed seven points, seven rebounds, and two steals in the win.
It was good year for Marion (14-1).
“ It was a good run, we knew Ridgeview and Gate City were at the top of the Mountain 7,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “Just that defense, the constant pressure defense, they did a great job. We played some teams that come after you, but we haven’t seen anyone like Ridgeview this season.”
Amber Kimberlin and Hayley Farris led the Hurricane with nine points each.
“ We have a lot of girls coming back next year, so this was good experience for them,” remarked Moss. “We didn’t do a good job of taking care of number 11 [Sutherland] but that’s something to work on for next year.”
It will be Ridgeview (11-4) with a six-game winning streak, including an overtime win against Gate City on the line at the Blue Devils’ home court on Friday, with only the winner advancing to state tournament play.
“ I’m proud of my kids for playing so hard tonight,” Coach Frazier said. “Hopefully we’re peaking at the right time, we know Gate City is capable of beating us and we’re capable of beating them if we play well.”