VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Ridgeview rolls into regional title game with win over Marion

MARION, Va. – It will be the top two girls basketball teams in the Mountain 7 District battling for Region 2D supremacy.

Ridgeview ended Marion’s bid for a perfect season with relentless defense in a 50-33 triumph at the Hurricane House on Wednesday night.

“ This feels so nice,” Ridgeview post player Hailey Sutherland said. “Now we have to beat Gate City, I don’t want to be too confident, we need to play with the same intensity that we had tonight.”

Neither team could get comfortable in the first quarter. They may have been anxious with a lot on the line with the teams combining for 11 turnovers and Marion held a slim 10-8 lead after eight minutes of play.

“ We knew Marion would be physical and full-court press us,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “We have really good guards and that benefits everyone on our team. It’s hard to keep Cassidy [Thomas] and Brooke [Frazier] in front of you throughout the game. They did a great job of keeping the team under control.

“ In the first quarter, the teams waited each other out, we wanted to see how the game was going to be called. We amped up the pressure. In the second quarter we ran our offense well and got the shots we wanted.”