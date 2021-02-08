VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Marion takes win over Union, 71-55

It adds up to a fun job of direction for a point guard.

“I know where all my teammates are going to be and what they are doing to do,” Poston said. “Our chemistry plays a big factor, for sure.”

Union (5-10) took leads of 6-2 and 24-22 in the opening two quarters, but Kimberlin closed the first half with a long three at the buzzer to put Marion up, 37-31.

Poston displayed her offensive talents in the third quarter by converting a 3-pointer, an old-fashioned 3-play on a layup and a jumper in succession.

“Kaylee is small but fierce, and I think she got tired tonight of us fussing at her so much to shoot,” Moss said.

Union defeated Marion in the first round of the regionals last season.

“We talked about that,” Moss said “The teams from the Mountain 7 District like Union always do well in the state playoffs, but we were up to the challenge tonight. All our girls love to battle. That’s the makeup of our team.”

The makeup for Union is youth, as the Bears starters included four sophomores and a freshman Monday.