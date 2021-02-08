VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Marion takes win over Union, 71-55

MARION, Va. – For the past couple years, the Marion girls basketball coaching staff has stressed the same message to point guard Kaylee Poston.
“They’ve been nagging on me to shoot the ball. It’s tournament season, so I decided to shoot tonight,” Poston said.
The 5-foot-2 senior supplied three 3-pointers and 18 points as the Scarlet Hurricanes posted a 71-55 VHSL Region 2D win over the Union Bears.
It was the first regional tournament victory for Marion since 2011. The Scarlet Hurricanes (14-0) will host Ridgeview (10-4) Wednesday.
Defense, intensity and balance are the calling cards for Marion. The formula worked again Monday as four players reached double figures and the Scarlet Hurricane defenders created havoc in the second half.
“This is one of the best defensive teams I’ve had in a long time, especially in the way the guards put pressure on the ball,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said.
Poston and junior Anna Hagy are the primary stoppers for Marion. Hagy, who always defends the top scorer from the opposing team, contributed 18 points, eight assists and four steals against Union.
Junior guard Amber Kimberlin (15 points, six assists) and junior post Hayley Farris (12 points) were the other offensive stars for Marion. The right-handed Farris has a knack for converting hook and scoop shots with her left hand.
It adds up to a fun job of direction for a point guard.
“I know where all my teammates are going to be and what they are doing to do,” Poston said. “Our chemistry plays a big factor, for sure.”
Union (5-10) took leads of 6-2 and 24-22 in the opening two quarters, but Kimberlin closed the first half with a long three at the buzzer to put Marion up, 37-31.
Poston displayed her offensive talents in the third quarter by converting a 3-pointer, an old-fashioned 3-play on a layup and a jumper in succession.
“Kaylee is small but fierce, and I think she got tired tonight of us fussing at her so much to shoot,” Moss said.
Union defeated Marion in the first round of the regionals last season.
“We talked about that,” Moss said “The teams from the Mountain 7 District like Union always do well in the state playoffs, but we were up to the challenge tonight. All our girls love to battle. That’s the makeup of our team.”
The makeup for Union is youth, as the Bears starters included four sophomores and a freshman Monday.
“Marion has a great team,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “They returned everybody from last season, and they’re well-coached and balanced.
We’re kind of in the same boat that [Marion] was in last year. [Marion] was trying to gain experience, and that’s where we’re doing this season.”
The Bears were coming off an 11-day layoff. That didn’t help against Marion’s relentless defense.
“There’s no preparation for game minutes,” Bostic said. “I thought we handled it pretty well in the first, but Marion just kept wearing on us.”
“From day one until tonight, these girls improved and I’m very proud of their effort,” Bostic said. “We return everybody next year, and we’re hoping to make some noise again next year.”
Sophomore forward Abby Slagle relied on efficient post moves to score 20 points for the Bears, while freshman gunner Jordan Shuler and sophomore Isabella Blagg scored 12 points apiece.
It’s been a season for the scrapbooks for unbeaten Marion, but Moss said she still hasn’t examined the school trophy case.
“I’m superstitious, so I don’t like liking too far back or ahead,” Moss said.
As for Poston, she’s open to more long-range shots.
“I’d rather pass the ball, but they’ve been preaching for me to shoot. So, I guess I will do it more now,” Poston said.
