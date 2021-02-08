VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Gate City rolls past Tazewell, 71-30

GATE CITY, Va. – As defending state champions, the girls basketball team at Gate City High School carries the weight of expectations that come with that title.
“There is some pressure,” said junior post player Riley Houseright. “We just don’t have to listen to it and be ourselves.”
The Blue Devils often alleviate any pressure they might feel by pressuring their opponents into submission.
Gate City’s defense did what it does best on Monday night as the Blue Devils rolled to a 71-30 triumph over the Tazewell Bulldogs in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
Gate City (14-1) bolted out to a 21-3 lead and was never threatened in advancing to Wednesday’s regional semifinals where the Blue Devils will host Virginia High (10-6) at 6 p.m.
Tazewell (2-16) never scored more than nine points in any quarter on Monday as the season ended for the Southwest District squad amid a flurry of turnovers and missed shots.
Was that Gate City defense the best the Bulldogs had faced all year?
“It is, overall,” said Tazewell coach Chawn Martin. “The size, physicality and speed. We’ve played some teams that pressure you, but not teams that physical and that strong.”
After the Mountain 7 District opted not to hold a league tournament, Gate City went back to work.
“Our practices were very energetic,” Houseright said.
The respite allowed the Blue Devils to reenergize and recharge.
“Absolutely,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “Everybody’s been in the same boat with a lack of practice time and three to four games a week. It gave us time to get healthy and give these kids a little bit of a break. Going a stretch where you play that many games is hard on the body, so for us it was much needed.”
Gate City certainly looked ready to go on Monday as the Blue Devils shot 50 percent (17-for-34) from the field in the first half with eight different players reaching the scoring column.
“Really, a lot of that had to do with the shots we were taking and the energy and intensity we started out with,” Coach Houseright said. “The defensive effort helped create some of those easier shots. We’ve always said when you play hard on defense, good things happen for you on offense.”
Sarah Thompson (12 points), Riley Houseright (11 points), Makayla Bays (10 points) and Braylin Steele (10 points) all scored in double digits for Gate City, while Kayli Dunn finished with eight points.
Thompson is the headliner for Gate City, but balance has been a big part of Gate City’s success this season.
“Everybody contributes and gives their best effort,” Riley Houseright said.
Lexi Herald had 14 of Tazewell’s 30 points. After finishing last in the six-team SWD during the regular season, the Bulldogs upset Richlands in the first round of the district tournament to clinch a regional tourney bid.
“I’m proud of our girls for the effort and the progress they made this season,” Martin said. “We’re a really young team. We have two seniors, one junior and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. For a lot of them this season was the first time getting meaningful varsity experience.”
The young squad also got a look at the defending state champs.
“Obviously, they are just a great basketball team,” Martin said. “They have an excellent chance of going on and repeating. Sarah Thompson is a great player and they just make it tough on you out there.”
Gate City already owns 56-44 and 49-37 victories over Virginia High and will try for the season sweep on Wednesday.
“With the kids we’ve got back, it’s time to step up to the plate and play like we are capable,” Coach Houseright said.
