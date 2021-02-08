VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS: Gate City rolls past Tazewell, 71-30

“Our practices were very energetic,” Houseright said.

The respite allowed the Blue Devils to reenergize and recharge.

“Absolutely,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “Everybody’s been in the same boat with a lack of practice time and three to four games a week. It gave us time to get healthy and give these kids a little bit of a break. Going a stretch where you play that many games is hard on the body, so for us it was much needed.”

Gate City certainly looked ready to go on Monday as the Blue Devils shot 50 percent (17-for-34) from the field in the first half with eight different players reaching the scoring column.

“Really, a lot of that had to do with the shots we were taking and the energy and intensity we started out with,” Coach Houseright said. “The defensive effort helped create some of those easier shots. We’ve always said when you play hard on defense, good things happen for you on offense.”

Sarah Thompson (12 points), Riley Houseright (11 points), Makayla Bays (10 points) and Braylin Steele (10 points) all scored in double digits for Gate City, while Kayli Dunn finished with eight points.