VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gate City defeats Ridgeview, 58-41

GATE CITY, Va. – The third meeting of the season between the girls basketball teams at Ridgeview and Gate City was the most important with the Region 2D championship and a trip to the Class 2 state semifinals going to the winner.
Defending state champion Gate City avenged its only loss of the season with an impressive 58-41 victory over the Wolfpack on Friday as the Blue Devils punched their ticket to the stat’es final four.
“This feels really good, especially with it being my senior season,” said Gate City’s Sarah Thompson, an East Tennessee State University signee. “With all the COVID-19 rules, it’s really special to be able to play the game and be able to win with my team.”
The Wolfpack had their only lead of the game when Hailey Sutherland scored inside on the team’s opening possession. Thompson answered with a long 3 and the Blue Devils (16-1) would never relinquish the advantage.
Ridgeview stayed close throughout the first half. With Gate City up 22-15, Brooke Frazier hit a couple of fouls shots and scored on a drive to the basket to pull within 22-19 at halftime.
Thompson scored the first nine points as the Blue Devils opened the third quarter on an 18-3 run. Maggie Grant hit a 3-pointer for Ridgeview, and then the Wolfpack went over five minutes without scoring as they succumbed to the furious defensive pressure applied by Gate City.
“My teammates did a really good job of getting me the ball when I was open,” Thompson said. “Without their passes, I wouldn’t be able to get the shots off.
“Coach [Kelly Houseright] always tells us everyone is going to go on runs. They had their runs, and we had our runs. But you have to stay calm and play your game. We played solid defense and did a really good job at that, especially in the second half.”
The Wolfpack had nine turnovers in the first half and added seven more miscues in the decisive third quarter.
“Their defensive pressure turned up and we turned the ball over,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “Credit Gate City, they do a good job. That’s probably the best defensive effort I’ve seen out of them this year.”
The Wolfpack found their footing late in the quarter, scoring on their final four possessions. But they could get no closer than 10 points and Gate City led 44-32 going to the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils closed out the win with a 12-of-13 effort from the foul line the final eight minutes.
Thompson finished with a game-high 28 points. Makayla Bays added 11 points.
“Sarah Thompson played really well,” Frazier said. “She does a good job, she’s a Division 1 athlete for a reason.
“Congratulations to Gate City, they deserve to be here, I won’t say they outplayed us because we played really hard and I’m proud of my kids, but they won on the scoreboard.”
Not a lot went right for Ridgeview (11-5). Less than two minutes into the game, starter Braelynn Strouth went down with an injury and did not return. The Wolfpack were also in foul trouble throughout the contest, with only eight on the roster.
“Coming down here and winning once is hard enough, asking us to do it twice,” Frazier said. “In foul trouble, one getting hurt and limiting our bench, it took its toll. We couldn’t rest kids or give them a break; that hampered us all night.”
Brooke Frazier paced Ridgeview with 18 points and Sutherland totaled 10 points in the loss.
Gate City will host a Class 2 state semifinal game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against the Glenvar Highlanders.
There will be no trip to Richmond as the winner of that game will host the state finals.
“That’s special, it’s really cool,” Thompson said. “Last year we had to travel. Getting to play here on our home floor will be very special.”