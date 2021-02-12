VHSL REGION 2D GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gate City defeats Ridgeview, 58-41

GATE CITY, Va. – The third meeting of the season between the girls basketball teams at Ridgeview and Gate City was the most important with the Region 2D championship and a trip to the Class 2 state semifinals going to the winner.

Defending state champion Gate City avenged its only loss of the season with an impressive 58-41 victory over the Wolfpack on Friday as the Blue Devils punched their ticket to the stat’es final four.

“This feels really good, especially with it being my senior season,” said Gate City’s Sarah Thompson, an East Tennessee State University signee. “With all the COVID-19 rules, it’s really special to be able to play the game and be able to win with my team.”

The Wolfpack had their only lead of the game when Hailey Sutherland scored inside on the team’s opening possession. Thompson answered with a long 3 and the Blue Devils (16-1) would never relinquish the advantage.

Ridgeview stayed close throughout the first half. With Gate City up 22-15, Brooke Frazier hit a couple of fouls shots and scored on a drive to the basket to pull within 22-19 at halftime.