VHSL REGION 2D FOOTBALL FINALS: Graham takes 49-21 win over Ridgeview

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Graham quarterback Zack Blevins earned legend status the hard way Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium.
With his team trailing the Ridgeview Wolfpack 14-0 in the second quarter of the Region 2D championship, Blevins was sidelined due to a calf injury.
Graham fans will be telling the rest of the story for years.
Playing through a persistent limp, the six-foot-two, 205-pound senior came off bench to lead the Graham G-Men to a 49-21 win.
“I had a hematoma [swelling of clotted blood] from our last game and it got banged up,” Blevins said. “There was definitely some pain, but I just had to push through it. I didn’t have a choice. I’m a senior and I have to lead my team.”
Four plays after Blevins’ return, Graham scored on a 55-yard drive capped by a 21-yard run by sophomore Ty’Drez Clements. By the 3:10 mark off the third quarter, the G-Men (12-0) had a 42-14 lead.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer praised the tenacity of Blevins.
“Zack gutted it out and did what a leader is supposed to do,” Palmer said.
Graham will host Appomattox (11-1) next Saturday in the Class 2 semifinals.
“It’s always great to play here at home, especially with these players and coaches,” Blevins said.
The margin of victory for Graham was impressive considering that Blevins carried the ball only once after his injury and was not able to play defense. Blevins entered the day with 1,178 yards rushing and serves as a captain on defense from his outside linebacker spot.
“It was frustrating that I couldn’t help my team more,” Blevins said. “Not being able to play defense killed me.”
The antidote for Graham was senior speedster Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw. The NCAA Division I prospect scored on two passes, one run and one interception return.
“What an athlete. [Bradshaw] is amazing,” Blevins said.
Ridgeview also has a standout athlete in quarterback Ryan O’Quinn. The freshman passed for 196 yards against the Graham secondary, connecting on 7 of his first 8 throws as Ridgeview scored on its opening 73-yard drive.
“We were going to give it everything we had and go down throwing,” Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller said. “We came and executed, and I don’t think Graham was expecting that at first.”
In addition to the interception, the Wolfpack lost two fumbles and had trouble protecting O’Quinn after the first quarter.
“We were rolling, but you can’t give that bunch turnovers,” Tiller said. “Graham is a heck of a team with great athletes and coaches. They hit us a couple times outside with big plays, and [Bradshaw] is super talented.
“We knew they were going to rush a lot on defense, and O’Quinn did a great job facing it. We wouldn’t be at this point without Ryan, and this kind of experience is big-time.”
The Wolfpack (9-4) started only three seniors on defense and one on offense. Ridgeview relied on current University of Toledo running back Trenton Adkins the past four seasons
“I’m so proud of this bunch of players,” Tiller said. “Nobody gave them a shot all year. It was like what are we going to do without Trenton and with a freshman quarterback.
“We’ve got a family here, and we return a lot. I just told the team that the goal is to get back here next season, and to win.”
Palmer admitted that he was worried by the quick start of Ridgeview.
“To be honest, I was wondering if we were going to stay down,” Palmer said. “[Ridgeview] did a great job, and we dealt with a little bit of adversity.”
Clements contributed 109 yards rushing and two scores on 18 rushes for Graham behind the blocking of 6-7, 320-pound University of Virginia recruit Brody Meadows.
“Clements just gets better and better, and Brody takes out two or three people on each play,” Blevins said.
Following the first quarter fireworks by O’Quinn from the spread formation, Palmer and his defensive coaches countered by adding an extra man on the line to apply more pressure.
“We were struggling and giving [Ridgeview] too much time to throw, so we had to go back to old faithful,” Palmer said. “Our defensive line finally kicked into high gear, and we started controlling the line of scrimmage.”
As for the quick-strike magic of Bradshaw, that was not a surprise to Palmer.
“Xayvion made special plays again,” Palmer said. “He’s been in the program for four years and he’s going to give what he’s got.”
Blevins gave a little bit extra as well in his heroic comeback.
Just how healthy was the quarterback through the final three quarters?
“I don’t even know,” Blevins said. “Everybody was talking to me on the sidelines, and I was just playing with heart.”
Ridgeview 7 7 7 0-21
Graham 0 21 21 7-49
Scoring Summary
R – Hill 24 pass from O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
R – Hill 1 run (Goodman kick)
G – Clements 21 run (Morgan kick)
G – Bradshaw 12 run (Morgan kick)
G – Bradshaw 32 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Bradshaw 51 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – B. Meadows 10 run (Morgan kick)
G – Bradshaw 13 interception return (Morgan kick)
R – Beavers 43 pass from Hill (Goodman kick)
G - Clements 1 run (Morgan kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 10, G 14; Rushes-Yards: R 23-20, G 42-180; Passing Yards: R 239, G 119; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 22-38-1, G 4-6-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 5-2, G 2-1; Penalties-Yards: R 7-40, G 9-85; Punts-Average: R 3-33, G 2-32
