VHSL REGION 2D FOOTBALL FINALS: Graham takes 49-21 win over Ridgeview

“We knew they were going to rush a lot on defense, and O’Quinn did a great job facing it. We wouldn’t be at this point without Ryan, and this kind of experience is big-time.”

The Wolfpack (9-4) started only three seniors on defense and one on offense. Ridgeview relied on current University of Toledo running back Trenton Adkins the past four seasons

“I’m so proud of this bunch of players,” Tiller said. “Nobody gave them a shot all year. It was like what are we going to do without Trenton and with a freshman quarterback.

“We’ve got a family here, and we return a lot. I just told the team that the goal is to get back here next season, and to win.”

Palmer admitted that he was worried by the quick start of Ridgeview.

“To be honest, I was wondering if we were going to stay down,” Palmer said. “[Ridgeview] did a great job, and we dealt with a little bit of adversity.”

Clements contributed 109 yards rushing and two scores on 18 rushes for Graham behind the blocking of 6-7, 320-pound University of Virginia recruit Brody Meadows.

“Clements just gets better and better, and Brody takes out two or three people on each play,” Blevins said.