VHSL REGION 2D BOYS TOURNEY: VHS clips Graham, Union tops Marion

WISE, Va. – It will go down as one of the most memorable shots in the history of the Virginia High boys basketball program.

With 18 seconds left in regulation and his team trailing by one point, Virginia High senior Ajaani Delaney banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

After the VHS bench and cheering section erupted, the VHS Bearcats went on to take a 63-61 overtime win over the Graham G-Men in Friday’s Region 2D quarterfinals at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

VHS, which will face Union tonight at 8:30 for the regional crown, clinched its first state tournament ticket since 2013.

How did Delaney execute his magic?

“That bank wasn’t planned,” Delaney said. “When we played at Graham, I missed a shot in about the same situation so I had to make up for it.”

In addition to earning a share of the Southwest District regular season title, VHS (19-8) ended Graham’s 61-game SWD win streak with a 49-45 decision at the Bearcat Den as point guard Dante Worley supplied 21 points.

The Bearcats jumped out to an 8-2 lead Friday as Davarion Mozell connected on two 3-pointers and scored inside.

At 260-pounds, Mozell looks like a power forward but don’t be fooled.

“I was a guard back in the day, so I grew up shooting and that background has carried on for me,” Mozell said “It was win or go home tonight, and I came out feeling good.”

Mozell finished with 16 points.

After VHS pushed its margin to 24-14 with 2:52 left in the first half, Graham star David Graves answered with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The remainder of the game was a showcase for the creativity of Graves and the tenacity of the Bearcats.

“We put all kinds of people on Graves and tried to make things hard for him,” VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said.

The G-Men (15-8) forced a 24-24 tie at the 6:09 mark of the third quarter on a Graves jumper, and then grabbed the lead moments later on a Ben Morgan three.

The suspense was just heating up.

With one second left in regulation and VHS clinging to a 51-49 lead, Graves sent the game into overtime by tapping the ball in at the buzzer.

“Thank God, I’ve got assistant coaches who helped me out there because I was about to have a fit since we missed the box out on the rebound,” Gallishaw said. “We had all kinds of adversity, but we stuck to the plan.”

VHS built a 59-54 advantage at the 1:14 mark of the extra session before Graves and Xavion Turner-Bradshaw (14 points, seven rebounds, five assists) emerged again for Graham.

The G-Men trailed just 59-57 when Bradshaw hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left. Worley and Kenyae Carter hit two free throws apiece for VHS before Graves chopped the deficit to 62-61 with nine seconds left.

VHS finally sealed the win as Delaney made a free throw at the three second mark and Aquemini Martin (10 rebounds, three blocks) followed with a steal.

Graves led all players with 32 points and eight rebounds.

“Without a doubt, I think David is the best player in this tournament,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “I thought we had this one, but we took some bad shots and didn’t play defense as well as we could have.”

Graham also faced its share of adversity.

“We had no home gym, we lost four games due to snow and football, and we had weeks where we had to five and six games. I’m just proud of this group, and they gave it their all again tonight,” Baker said.

The other standout for VHS was the consistent Worley, who contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists,.

“Graves made a play every time we made a run, but our guys kept fighting. I’m very proud,” Gallishaw said.

Union 66, Marion 38

As a freshman at Union High School, Bradley Bunch was a 5-foot-11 point guard who struggled with footwork, confidence and bone pain.

“I just wasn’t caught up with my body,” Bunch said. “There was a funny moment from summer ball going into our sophomore year when I tried a full-court shot and fell over. After that, I got in the gym every day and put up shots.”

Bunch is now a 6-6 senior who presents matchup nightmares for opposing teams. He supplied 19 points and seven rebounds late Friday as the defending VHSL Class 2 champions cruised to the win.

What sort of skill-set did Bunch have as a freshman?

“He ran like a 60-year-old man,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “He couldn’t even go up and down the floor without his back and knees hurting. He put in the work got better.”

The other leaders for Union (21-5) Friday were Malachi Jenkins (21 points, 12 rebounds), Noah Jordan (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Reyshawn Anderson (10 points).

“We didn’t shoot well on threes or at the free throw line, but our defense and toughness won us the game,” Moore said.

Marion (15-10) was coming off a wild 89-86 victory against Ridgeview as 6-3 Grant Williams delivered a school record 48 points. Williams scored 17 points Friday before fouling out with 4:32 left in the game.

Peyton Honeycutt and Caiden Bartee, the usual defensive stoppers for Union, had the task of checking Williams. The Bears led 14-2 after the first quarter and were never challenged.

“We knew Union was good and they proved it again,” Marion coach Adam Burchett said. “Union has size and strength, and we struggled with our shooting. We never really adjusted to the environment.”

