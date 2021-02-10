VHSL REGION 2D BOYS: Gabe Brown comes up big as Ridgeview earns first regional tourney win in program history

MARION, Va. – Gabe Brown was walking gingerly as he exited the visiting locker room at Marion High School on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-4 Ridgeview High School senior was hobbled, but heroic.
He was sore, but savoring the major achievement that had just taken place.
Brown went for 23 points and 10 rebounds as Ridgeview recorded a 74-63 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D boys basketball tournament, marking the first regional tourney victory in program history.
Brown will graduate as the all-time leading scorer at the six-year-old school and holds several program records. That postseason triumph he had wanted the most became a reality on Tuesday.
“ I’ve been waiting on this the four years I’ve played varsity,” Brown said. “It’s a feeling I can’t describe.”
His body was aching because of a highlight reel sequence late in the third quarter.
Brown blocked a shot on the defensive end, raced down the court and threw down a thunderous dunk that resulted in him crashing hard to the floor.
“ It hurt,” Brown said. “But I’ll be all right. With the win, it was definitely worth it.”
That was the most notable moment of a 15-0 run that bridged the final 3:22 of the third quarter and opening seconds of the fourth quarter, turning a game that was tied into a 53-38 advantage for the Wolfpack.
While there were only 25 spectators in the stands due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, things got loud in the Hurricane House as the Ridgeview’s bench erupted in celebration following Brown’s dunk and when Koda Counts converted a layup just before the third-quarter buzzer sounded.
“ I thought that run in the third quarter is what really separated the game,” said Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan. “Our guys got kind of locked in. The third quarter has kind of hurt us a few times this year, so I was just really glad to see us bring that energy.”
Marion (4-10) got within 68-63 with 1:33 remaining, but there would be no comeback for the ‘Canes.
“ It was not a great third quarter for us,” said Marion coach Adam Burchett. “Hats off to Ridgeview; they were the better team tonight. They played well and made some shots. Thirty-two [Brown] is a player. He’s just consistent and a great shooter.”
Marion was the last basketball team in far Southwest Virginia to open the 2020-21 season, playing its first game on Jan. 15. After finishing last in the six-team Southwest District regular-season standings, Marion finished as runner-up to Graham in the league’s tournament and clinched a regional playoff berth.
Grant Williams (22 points), Tanner Grubb (15 points) and Bradley Thomas (13 points) were the top scorers for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
“ I’m extremely proud of our guys and how they fought,” Burchett said. “Not just tonight, but this entire year. We’re really going to miss these seniors, but hopefully, this is a step in the right direction for our program and we want to build on this.”
McCowan certainly didn’t take Marion for granted.
“ Marion was playing on their homecourt and they’ve played really well the last half of the season,” McCowan said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge and they hit some tough shots.”
Ridgeview (10-6) was playing without the services of Cannon Hill, who McCowan said is day-to-day with a hip injury. The squad from Dickenson County still had plenty of firepower as Austin Mullins (16 points), Koda Counts (14 points) and Trenton Adkins (10 points) contributed in a big way for the Wolfpack, who will travel to Mountain 7 District rival Union (12-3) on Thursday for a 6 p.m. semifinal clash.
“ Cannon averages 16 points a game and all of our guys stepped up in his absence,” McCowan said. “Austin Mullins did a great job inside. Trenton did well on defense and offense. It was a total team effort tonight.”
The team leader also came through once again.
“ Gabe Brown plays super hard for us on the both ends of the court,” McCowan said. “He’s worked hard for this moment and this entire team is excited about this.”