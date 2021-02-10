VHSL REGION 2D BOYS: Gabe Brown comes up big as Ridgeview earns first regional tourney win in program history

“ It hurt,” Brown said. “But I’ll be all right. With the win, it was definitely worth it.”

That was the most notable moment of a 15-0 run that bridged the final 3:22 of the third quarter and opening seconds of the fourth quarter, turning a game that was tied into a 53-38 advantage for the Wolfpack.

While there were only 25 spectators in the stands due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, things got loud in the Hurricane House as the Ridgeview’s bench erupted in celebration following Brown’s dunk and when Koda Counts converted a layup just before the third-quarter buzzer sounded.

“ I thought that run in the third quarter is what really separated the game,” said Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan. “Our guys got kind of locked in. The third quarter has kind of hurt us a few times this year, so I was just really glad to see us bring that energy.”

Marion (4-10) got within 68-63 with 1:33 remaining, but there would be no comeback for the ‘Canes.