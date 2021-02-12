VHSL REGION 2D BOYS BASKETBALL: Union takes down Ridgeview, 71-33

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – The old sports adage is that defense wins championships and Friday defense propelled the boys basketball team at Union High School to the Region 2D championship game as Zack Moore’s team held Ridgeview to 13 first-half points en route to a 71-33 win over the Wolfpack.

While Union (13-3) was missing open jumpers in the opening moments, the defense was steady throughout. Ridgeview (10-7) was 2-of-9 from the floor in the opening eight minutes and turned the ball over five times in the quarter.

“We got open shots to start the game, but we missed them all,” Moore said. “We picked up the pressure, got in the passing lanes and got some easy baskets.”

Once the buckets started going in, the Bears were off to the races. Sophomore Sean Cusano spurred a 12-2 scoring spurt by the hosts to open the second quarter as his club took control of the game.

The forward scored 10 of his 17 points in the period while grabbing three of his 10 rebounds as part of a double-double effort.

Trailing 31-13 at intermission, hopes of a comeback for the Wolfpack quickly vanished. Senior Alex Rasnick made a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter as he tossed in 11 of his 17 points during the stretch as Union outscored Ridgeview 25-5 in the stanza.