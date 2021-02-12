VHSL REGION 2D BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City upends Graham, 62-44

“Stay in his hip pocket and limit his shots,” Taylor said. “I’ve always been able to shoot, but I take a lot of pride in my defense as well.”

Graham rallied to take a 19-15 lead with 5:33 left in the first half, but the G-Men (15-1) never really found a comfort zone.

“I watched Gate City about 10 times this season and this was one of the best games I’ve seen play,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “We picked a bad night to not play well, but [Gate City] had a lot to do with that. That’s a big, strong and physical team that always plays hard.”

Eli Starnes, the other defensive ace for Gate City, held 6-1 junior David Graves to 12 points, five below his average.

“David has worked hard on his skills and he’s probably the best player in our region, but [Gate City] was doubling down on him,” Baker said. “And Nick didn’t get many open looks.”

Isaac Vincent added 12 points for GC, which converted 21 of 30 free throw attempts. Graham was just 2-4 from the free throw line.

“I think our focus was a little off, and we let the physical nature of the game bother us a little bit,” Baker said. “We worked all day Thursday about not allowing second chances under the boards, and that hurt us.”