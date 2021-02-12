VHSL REGION 2D BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City upends Graham, 62-44

BLUEFIELD, Va. – The stars come and go for the Gate City Blue Devils boys basketball team but the basic formula remains.
“Defense, that’s the bottom line,” Gate City coach Scott Vermillion said.
That approach led to a 62-44 win over the Graham G-Men in Friday’s Region 2D semifinals.
Graham entered the night as the only remaining unbeaten boys team in far Southwest Virginia.
With hustle on defense, crisp ball movement and consistent rebounding, Gate City (11-5) zoomed out to a 10-2 lead and controlled most of the game.
The latest hero for the Blue Devils was 6-foot-2 senior Jake Taylor. In addition to excelling on defense, Taylor scored a career-high 18-points.
“I just went into it with the same mindset I have for every night,” Taylor said. “I was feeling pretty hot early, and things just happened.”
Graham featured four players who averaged double figures, but no shot came easy Friday. The assignment for Taylor was sharp-shooting guard Nick Owens, who was held to three points.
“Coach said [Owens] was one of their top scorers, so I had to really dig deep and my job,” Taylor said.
What was the strategy for Taylor against Owens?
“Stay in his hip pocket and limit his shots,” Taylor said. “I’ve always been able to shoot, but I take a lot of pride in my defense as well.”
Graham rallied to take a 19-15 lead with 5:33 left in the first half, but the G-Men (15-1) never really found a comfort zone.
“I watched Gate City about 10 times this season and this was one of the best games I’ve seen play,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “We picked a bad night to not play well, but [Gate City] had a lot to do with that. That’s a big, strong and physical team that always plays hard.”
Eli Starnes, the other defensive ace for Gate City, held 6-1 junior David Graves to 12 points, five below his average.
“David has worked hard on his skills and he’s probably the best player in our region, but [Gate City] was doubling down on him,” Baker said. “And Nick didn’t get many open looks.”
Isaac Vincent added 12 points for GC, which converted 21 of 30 free throw attempts. Graham was just 2-4 from the free throw line.
“I think our focus was a little off, and we let the physical nature of the game bother us a little bit,” Baker said. “We worked all day Thursday about not allowing second chances under the boards, and that hurt us.”
Vermillion was delighted at the defensive effort.
“Tonight wasn’t a full-court, in-your-face type approach for us because the Graham guys are quick, but it was still a defensive game,” Vermillion said.
Graham was unable to employ its full-court defensive pressure due to the efficiency of GC.
Gate City began the season with a 1-3 record following several key graduation losses. Vermillion described the transformation of his interchangeable and deep cast.
“This group had to recreate the game and they trusted me with a new system” Vermillion said. “The system is not new to us, but I’m really proud how they adapted.
“We were a below average team at the beginning of the year, but we’ve got great kids who believed and played hard. We always try to play harder than the other team.”
Gate City pushed its margin to 53-35 with 3:15 left in the game, and the Blue Devils just kept defending.
“I didn’t feel comfortable until there was 1:20 left and we were up 15,” Vermillion said.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, who faced three different defenders, paced the G-Men with 13 points. Graham swept the SWD regular season and tournament titles, extending its SWD win streak to 56.
“It was an exceptional season,” Baker said. “A lot of schools in Virginia didn’t even get to play, but our kids did everything needed to stay healthy.”
Taylor, who was a role player for GC last year, is now ready for a regional title showdown with Union.
“Our guys really hadn’t played much with each other entering this season, so we had to figure out how to come together as one,” Taylor said. “Year after year, we know that defense wins championships and that’s what we’re after.”
