VHSL REGION 2D BASEBALL: John Battle gets 11 baserunners, but no hits against against Lebanon's Buchanan Brothers in Region 2D Semis. Pioneers prevail 5-0

LEBANON, Va. – It speaks to the dominance of Lebanon High School’s baseball team in 2021 that a 5-0 triumph featuring a no-hitter in the semifinals of the Region 2D tournament is not considered on par with previous performances.

“ That wasn’t our best game,” Lebanon coach Doc Adams said. “But we did enough of what we needed to do. We got five runs and they got nothin’ and that’s all that matters.”

The John Battle Trojans had 11 baserunners reach – via eight walks, two hit batters and an error – but couldn’t manage a hit against the pitching duo of Matthew Buchanan and Seth Buchanan on Wednesday as Lebanon improved to 16-0 and will play at Gate City (11-4) on Friday with the regional championship on the line.

Matthew Buchanan’s latest victory was a grind as the left-hander struck out seven, walked six and plunked two. He exited after 5 2/3 innings shortly after passing the 100-pitch threshold and those on the Lebanon side weren’t too thrilled about a tight strike zone.