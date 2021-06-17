VHSL REGION 2D BASEBALL: John Battle gets 11 baserunners, but no hits against against Lebanon's Buchanan Brothers in Region 2D Semis. Pioneers prevail 5-0

LEBANON, Va. – It speaks to the dominance of Lebanon High School’s baseball team in 2021 that a 5-0 triumph featuring a no-hitter in the semifinals of the Region 2D tournament is not considered on par with previous performances.
“ That wasn’t our best game,” Lebanon coach Doc Adams said. “But we did enough of what we needed to do. We got five runs and they got nothin’ and that’s all that matters.”
The John Battle Trojans had 11 baserunners reach – via eight walks, two hit batters and an error – but couldn’t manage a hit against the pitching duo of Matthew Buchanan and Seth Buchanan on Wednesday as Lebanon improved to 16-0 and will play at Gate City (11-4) on Friday with the regional championship on the line.
Matthew Buchanan’s latest victory was a grind as the left-hander struck out seven, walked six and plunked two. He exited after 5 2/3 innings shortly after passing the 100-pitch threshold and those on the Lebanon side weren’t too thrilled about a tight strike zone.
“ It was very frustrating, but even though we didn’t get many calls, we still have to play our game,” Matthew Buchanan said. “I did not have my best stuff, so that didn’t help with getting calls either. … I honestly couldn’t have had a better team behind me tonight. These guys have been leaving it all out there every single and I couldn’t have asked for any more.
“ The infield and outfield had great plays all night long.”
Meanwhile, leadoff hitter Anthony Houchins provided the spark offensively.
He doubled down the left-field line in the first inning and eventually came around to score on Preston Steele’s RBI triple, while he dumped a double into right field in the third inning and crossed the plate one pitch later on Matthew Buchanan’s run-scoring single.
“ I try to use all parts of the field,” Houchins said. “My second hit wasn’t the best, but it got the job done.”
Hunter Hertig’s first-inning sacrifice fly, Zach Hertig’s sixth-inning RBI double and a sixth-inning RBI single by Tanner Keys accounted for Lebanon’s other runs.
Battle freshman Jackson Gayle certainly held his own against the hard-hitting Pioneers, allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings and keeping the Trojans (10-6) in the game.
“ He did excellent,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “He was getting stronger as the game went on and it was great to see.”
Jon Alan Richardson walked twice and stole two bases for the Trojans. The only thing missing for the bunch from Bristol was a hit, timely or otherwise.
“ We did everything we wanted to do facing some solid pitching, minus barreling up a few,” Gobble said. “Zach [Smith] and [Bryson] Almany just missed a couple. All in all, I care more about how they played instead of the scoreboard and I was very pleased with us overall as a group – especially if people know how far we’ve come from the beginning of the year.”
Battle loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning against Seth Buchanan, who got the final four outs to notch the save and preserve the shutout. Again, the inning ended without a hit or run for the Trojans.
“ I couldn’t be more proud of my brother for coming in and finishing the job,” Matthew Buchanan said.
Lebanon needs three more victories to complete the ultimate job and the next hurdle is a trip to Scott County to face the Blue Devils.
“ I don’t know a lot about that team,” Adams said. “But I do know about Gate City. They’ll battle ya.”
The Pioneers won the battle against Battle on Wednesday.
“ I think we work pretty good under pressure,” Houchins said. “We’re all pretty confident – in the box, in the field and our pitchers – and I think that will take us a long way.”