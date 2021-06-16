VHSL REGION 2D BASEBALL: Jake Taylor having major success for Gate City entering today's semifinal game with Virginia High

It occurs at least once a game for Gate City High School baseball standout Jake Taylor.

Whether it’s from somebody sitting in the stands or an opponent he’s competing against, the reminder comes that he shares the same name as a central character from the 1989 film “Major League,” a classic sports comedy about the rise of the quirky Cleveland Indians from also-rans to contenders.

“ All the time, actually,” Taylor said. “I get the usual, ‘I thought Jake Taylor was a catcher for the Indians’ or something like that. And yes, I’ve watched ‘Major League’ countless times.”

It turns out that Taylor is having a major senior season for Gate City (10-4) entering today’s game against the Virginia High Bearcats (11-5) at the Scott County Sports Complex in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Taylor leads the Blue Devils in both batting average (.478) and ERA (2.47) in being one of Southwest Virginia’s top two-way players.

By the way, he isn’t a catcher like the fictional Jake Taylor, but is an infielder and pitcher instead.

“ If we need an out, I want him on the mound,” said Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer. “And if we need a hit, I want him at the plate.”