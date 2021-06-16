VHSL REGION 2D BASEBALL: Jake Taylor having major success for Gate City entering today's semifinal game with Virginia High

It occurs at least once a game for Gate City High School baseball standout Jake Taylor.
Whether it’s from somebody sitting in the stands or an opponent he’s competing against, the reminder comes that he shares the same name as a central character from the 1989 film “Major League,” a classic sports comedy about the rise of the quirky Cleveland Indians from also-rans to contenders.
“ All the time, actually,” Taylor said. “I get the usual, ‘I thought Jake Taylor was a catcher for the Indians’ or something like that. And yes, I’ve watched ‘Major League’ countless times.”
It turns out that Taylor is having a major senior season for Gate City (10-4) entering today’s game against the Virginia High Bearcats (11-5) at the Scott County Sports Complex in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
Taylor leads the Blue Devils in both batting average (.478) and ERA (2.47) in being one of Southwest Virginia’s top two-way players.
By the way, he isn’t a catcher like the fictional Jake Taylor, but is an infielder and pitcher instead.
“ If we need an out, I want him on the mound,” said Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer. “And if we need a hit, I want him at the plate.”
Unleashing fastballs from the mound or spraying line drives all over the field – which does Taylor prefer?
“ I couldn’t make a decision between hitting or pitching,” Taylor said. “I love them both.”
Taylor has struck out just five times in 53 at-bats and has improved his power.
“ His freshman year he hit a lot of bloopers in front of the outfielders,” Salyer said. “But this year he has really been driving the ball.”
Taylor opened the 2021 season by spinning 4 1/3 hitless innings against Union and had crafted four innings without a hit last week against Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament before rain washed out that contest.
It will be his turn in the rotation today for the Blue Devils in a highly-anticipated contest.
Cole Hartsock will likely go for Virginia High, which posted an impressive 8-3 opening-round win over Central.
“ Every game in the playoffs is a huge game,” Taylor said. “Virginia High is the ones that put us out my sophomore year, so it would be huge to come back and get a win.”