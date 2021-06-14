VHSL REGION 2D BASEBALL: Bearcats rip Warriors, 8-3

BRISTOL, Va. — It’s postseason time on the VHSL baseball scene, which means it’s time to keep an eye out for for the always dangerous Virginia High Bearcats.
Southwest Virginia’s model program for over four decades, Virginia High began another playoff run Monday with an 8-3 whipping of Wise County Central, opening the Region 2D tournament in front of the home folks at DeVault Stadium.
The Bearcats outplayed Central in every phase of the game, earning a trip to Gate City on Wednesday to take on the long-time rival Blue Devils in a regional semifinal.
Mark Daniels, who’s never missed the postseason in 28 years as VHS boss, was delighted, particularly with how his Bearcats took it to the Warriors.
“Honestly, I think we’re 11-5 now and this was our most-complete game,” the veteran said. “What a great job (pitcher) Isaac (Berry) did. And you know, our bats came alive tonight.
“That says a lot, not about me, but about these young men. That this time of year when your lifeline’s out — lose and go home — they rose to the occasion.”
Warrior coach J.W. Salyers wasn’t about to argue.
“They outplayed us from Pitch One, really,” Salyers said. “They got that first out and held us in check the rest of the game. We scraped (across) three runs and what, three hits maybe? Five errors? You’re not going to win baseball games like that.
“That’s a good team. They fielded the ball, threw strikes and put it in play. Pretty simple recipe.”
Virginia High wasted no time in assuming control of this one, scoring twice in the bottom of the first and two more times in the third to lead 4-0.
Jean Mulumba, who stroked a triple, and Berry both plated a run with base hits, while Brody Jones supplied an RBI-single and an run-scoring groundball to help the Bearcats get started.
Central (9-5) did manage to cut the deficit in half on an RBI-double from Evan Stanley and an RBI-triple by Ashton Bolling in the fourth, but the Warriors had defensive struggles all evening.
And they couldn’t solve Berry, a junior righthander who allowed just three hits while striking out eight and walking nobody.
“Their kid threw a great game,” Salyers said. “He mixed it up — fastball, curveball — and he threw strikes. Tip your hat to him.”
Daniels agree.
“Isaac has done a phenomenal job for us all year,” he said. “He competes on the mound and he’s got three quality pitches.that he throws for strikes and we knew we’d need that.”
Up 4-2, VHS effectively put the game away with a three-run sixth inning on four base hits and a Central error, in addition to a sacrifice fly from Mulumba.