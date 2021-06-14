VHSL REGION 2D BASEBALL: Bearcats rip Warriors, 8-3

BRISTOL, Va. — It’s postseason time on the VHSL baseball scene, which means it’s time to keep an eye out for for the always dangerous Virginia High Bearcats.

Southwest Virginia’s model program for over four decades, Virginia High began another playoff run Monday with an 8-3 whipping of Wise County Central, opening the Region 2D tournament in front of the home folks at DeVault Stadium.

The Bearcats outplayed Central in every phase of the game, earning a trip to Gate City on Wednesday to take on the long-time rival Blue Devils in a regional semifinal.

Mark Daniels, who’s never missed the postseason in 28 years as VHS boss, was delighted, particularly with how his Bearcats took it to the Warriors.

“Honestly, I think we’re 11-5 now and this was our most-complete game,” the veteran said. “What a great job (pitcher) Isaac (Berry) did. And you know, our bats came alive tonight.

“That says a lot, not about me, but about these young men. That this time of year when your lifeline’s out — lose and go home — they rose to the occasion.”

Warrior coach J.W. Salyers wasn’t about to argue.