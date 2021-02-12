VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS: Shelbie Fannon scores 1,000th career point as Thomas Walker tops Chilhowie and reaches region finals for first time since 1999

Shelbie Fannon reached a major milestone and so did her team.
Fannon scored the 1,000th point of her prep career and helped Thomas Walker High School reach the regional finals for the first time since 1999.
Fannon finished with 19 points and joined Tenley Jackson with three 3-pointers apiece to lead Thomas Walker past Chilhowie 69-45 in the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball semifinals on Thursday night in Ewing.
Thomas Walker (15-2) will host Honaker (11-0) for the Region 1D championship on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Class 1 semifinals on Tuesday.
Chilhowie (6-3), which fell behind 20-8 after one quarter, was led by Katie Barr with 17 points, including three of the Warriors’ five 3-pointers. Hannah Ballenger added eight points in the loss.
Lakin Burke added 14 points and Jackson had nine for the Pioneers.
Thomas Walker beat Appalachia in the 1999 Region D finals.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!