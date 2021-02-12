 Skip to main content
VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS: Shelbie Fannon scores 1,000th career point as Thomas Walker tops Chilhowie and reaches region finals for first time since 1999
VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS: Shelbie Fannon scores 1,000th career point as Thomas Walker tops Chilhowie and reaches region finals for first time since 1999

Shelbie Fannon reached a major milestone and so did her team.

Fannon scored the 1,000th point of her prep career and helped Thomas Walker High School reach the regional finals for the first time since 1999.

Fannon finished with 19 points and joined Tenley Jackson with three 3-pointers apiece to lead Thomas Walker past Chilhowie 69-45 in the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball semifinals on Thursday night in Ewing.

Thomas Walker (15-2) will host Honaker (11-0) for the Region 1D championship on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Class 1 semifinals on Tuesday.

Chilhowie (6-3), which fell behind 20-8 after one quarter, was led by Katie Barr with 17 points, including three of the Warriors’ five 3-pointers. Hannah Ballenger added eight points in the loss.

Lakin Burke added 14 points and Jackson had nine for the Pioneers.

Thomas Walker beat Appalachia in the 1999 Region D finals.

TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High
TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High

“ I told my girls we had nothing to lose,” Tyrone Smith said. “It didn’t matter about records. Everybody is zero-and-zero at this point and they proved it tonight. This was for our community. Volunteer has always been the laughingstock of everything and they always give us last place, but they’re going to put some respect on our name now.”

