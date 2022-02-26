VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS: Honaker tops Grundy for title, 57-40

LEBANON, Va. – Honaker and Grundy had met three times previously this season.

The fourth matchup between the Black Diamond District rivals had a similar outcome.

Kylie Vance posted a double-double in leading Honaker to a 57-40 triumph over the Golden Wave on Saturday afternoon to win the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball championship.

“This feels good,” said Vance, whose Tigers have now won back-to-back regional titles. “I knew I had to step up, not only for my teammates but also for Coach [Misty] Miller and all of our coaches. We wanted this bad and we were going to fight until we got it.”

After missing its first five shots, Honaker started to roll.

Tailor Nolley hit a jumper two minutes into the game for the first score.

The Golden Wave answered when Heileigh Vencill canned a 3-pointer to put them up 3-2.

The only lead of the game for Grundy was short-lived.

Alayna McNulty followed with a 3-pointer of her own and the Tigers began to roll. Honaker was up 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and expanded it to 34-15 at the break.

The Golden Wave’s chances weren’t helped when standout Madison Looney picked up her third foul with 3:43 to play in the second quarter.

“We were hurt when Madison picked up her third foul,” Grundy coach Hannah Stiltner said. “We rely on her a lot. Having her miss so much of the game was a big hurt for us.”

In control after a tremendous first half, Honaker (24-3) was able to put it on cruise control in the second half and pushed the lead to as many as 23 points.

“I’m proud of the girls so far and what they’ve accomplished this season,” said Coach Miller. “We will keep working hard and getting better each game.”

Vance was 7-of-12 from the floor, scoring 19 points and also hauling down 11 rebounds.

“Kylie is my brute,” Miller said. “She gets it done inside or she can bring it outside, run the point and settle us down. Kylie goes to work and gets it done every game.”

McNulty contributed 14 points, Valeigh Stevens scored 11 points and Lara McClanahan totaled four points, six rebounds, and four assists for the Tigers, who have now won 19 games in a row. They last lost on Dec. 22 to Ridgeview.

Jessi Looney scored 14 points and was the only player in double figures for Grundy (17-9). The Golden Wave last qualified for state tournament in 1998, both Honaker and Grundy advance to the state quarterfinals.

The teams won’t know their opponents in the state quarterfinals until the Region 1C finals are played on Tuesday. Auburn and Parry McCluer face each other in that contest.