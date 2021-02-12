VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS: Halle Hilton pours in 30 points as Honaker rolls past Rural Retreat in semifinals

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – The defending state co-champs survived the first half and then put an exclamation point on things with a big second half.

The Honaker High School Tigers rolled to a 68-30 win over Rural Retreat on Thursday in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball tournament.

“ We knew Rural Retreat would come out scrappy and that’s what we talked about,” said Honaker senior wing Halle Hilton. “At halftime, we got our heads together; we knew we had to win this one. It was refuse-to-lose attitude.”

Hilton was a huge factor in the game, finishing with a career-high 30 points to go along with five rebounds, and five steals. It was also a memorable night for senior LeeAnna McNulty who totaled 19 points to become the all-time leading scorer in Honaker history with 1,896 points to surpass Grayson Honaker, who scored 1,895 in three seasons on the boys side.

“ It’s a great goal to achieve,” McNulty said. “But our main goal is to make it to state and we’re putting everything out there we have in hopes we can get the ultimate goal.”