VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS: Halle Hilton pours in 30 points as Honaker rolls past Rural Retreat in semifinals
RURAL RETREAT, Va. – The defending state co-champs survived the first half and then put an exclamation point on things with a big second half.

The Honaker High School Tigers rolled to a 68-30 win over Rural Retreat on Thursday in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball tournament.

“ We knew Rural Retreat would come out scrappy and that’s what we talked about,” said Honaker senior wing Halle Hilton. “At halftime, we got our heads together; we knew we had to win this one. It was refuse-to-lose attitude.”

Hilton was a huge factor in the game, finishing with a career-high 30 points to go along with five rebounds, and five steals. It was also a memorable night for senior LeeAnna McNulty who totaled 19 points to become the all-time leading scorer in Honaker history with 1,896 points to surpass Grayson Honaker, who scored 1,895 in three seasons on the boys side.

“ It’s a great goal to achieve,” McNulty said. “But our main goal is to make it to state and we’re putting everything out there we have in hopes we can get the ultimate goal.”

The contest was tied once – at four-all – and Honaker never trailed. However, the Tigers could never pull away early as eight points was their biggest lead in the first half. The Indians could have made it interesting but struggled to score, making only 20 percent of their shots the first 16 minutes and shot only 25 percent in the second half.

“ That’s been a problem all season,” Rural Retreat coach Pete Fiscus said. “We can defend but we can’t put the ball in the hoop.”

Rural Retreat was down only 17-11 at halftime. Led by Hilton, McNulty, and Kylie Vance (10 points, nine rebounds), the Tigers had an 11-2 spurt at the start of the third quarter to put the game away.

“ We have to come out ready to play in the second half,” Fiscus said. “I felt we had them on the ropes. But Honaker is a good team, they are going to come out and give you more and we weren’t ready for it.”

Honaker (11-0) exploded, outscoring the Indians 51-19 in the second half. The Tigers defense was consistent throughout, Rural Retreat (9-4) finished with 24 turnovers.

“ Halle was such a big spark,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “She hit some big shots for us, got to the basket, and got some steals. She played an excellent game and Vance played really strong inside. The whole team is doing well, I’m proud of them.”

The Indians don’t have a senior on their roster as the Hogoheegee District champions will return their whole squad next year. Rural Retreat was led by junior Delanie Trivitt with 11 points and Annabelle Fiscus added eight points.

Honaker will make the long trip to Thomas Walker on Saturday for the Region 1D championship and a trip to the state semifinals on the line, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m.

“ We will practice tomorrow and stay focused,” McNulty said. “We want to do everything we can to be as prepared as we can be on Saturday.”

+6
TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High
TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High

“ I told my girls we had nothing to lose,” Tyrone Smith said. “It didn’t matter about records. Everybody is zero-and-zero at this point and they proved it tonight. This was for our community. Volunteer has always been the laughingstock of everything and they always give us last place, but they’re going to put some respect on our name now.”

