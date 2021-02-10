VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS/BOYS: Honaker girls, Twin Springs boys use fast starts to roll to first-round wins

HONAKER, Va. – When the defending state co-champions are firing on all cylinders, it’s going to be a tough night for the opposition.

Eastside found that out on Tuesday night as the Tigers cruised to a 71-52 defeat of the Spartans in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball tournament at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.

All five starters returned for Honaker from last season and they all came up huge on Tuesday.

“ This time of year, you know if you lose you’re going home, so there’s pressure every game,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “Eastside is a good team, very athletic and scrappy with some good shooters. We knew we had to play hard from the get-go until the buzzer. I was very proud of my girls, I thought we played excellent defense, controlled the boards, I can’t say enough about them.”

Kylie Vance, LeeAnna McNulty and Akilah Boyd all scored for the Tigers on their first four possessions as they sprinted out to a 7-0 lead. Honaker kept the momentum rolling, leading 20-9 after eight minutes of play.

“ It was important for us to come in and get the momentum,” McNulty said. “We knew if we didn’t get going early, it would be a game of up and downs. They had some spurts but we just had more.”