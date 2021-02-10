VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS/BOYS: Honaker girls, Twin Springs boys use fast starts to roll to first-round wins

HONAKER, Va. – When the defending state co-champions are firing on all cylinders, it’s going to be a tough night for the opposition.
Eastside found that out on Tuesday night as the Tigers cruised to a 71-52 defeat of the Spartans in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball tournament at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.
All five starters returned for Honaker from last season and they all came up huge on Tuesday.
“ This time of year, you know if you lose you’re going home, so there’s pressure every game,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “Eastside is a good team, very athletic and scrappy with some good shooters. We knew we had to play hard from the get-go until the buzzer. I was very proud of my girls, I thought we played excellent defense, controlled the boards, I can’t say enough about them.”
Kylie Vance, LeeAnna McNulty and Akilah Boyd all scored for the Tigers on their first four possessions as they sprinted out to a 7-0 lead. Honaker kept the momentum rolling, leading 20-9 after eight minutes of play.
“ It was important for us to come in and get the momentum,” McNulty said. “We knew if we didn’t get going early, it would be a game of up and downs. They had some spurts but we just had more.”
The Tigers (10-0) kept up a torrid pace, making 61 percent of their shots in the first half.
Eastside senior Anna Whited who poured in a game-high 30 points – 14 of those coming in the second quarter – did everything she could to keep the Spartans in the game.
“ That’s a career high for Anna in her senior year,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “I called a timeout and she went to work, she was hitting 3s and got to the rim. What a way to end your career; she’s a great athlete. Her and Kaci Jones had great senior years.”
Eastside (11-6) could not close the gap in the second half. Lara McClanahan was quick to the basket and Vance provided a strong inside presence. McNulty totaled 24 points and McClanahan and Vance added 17 points each.
“ We’re one out of five,” said Vance of the five games in the postseason that will get you to a state title. “We just have to keep pushing and pushing. We need to keep playing like we played tonight and we will be where we want to be.”
The Tigers will travel to Rural Retreat on Thursday to face the Hogoheegee District’s top-seeded team.
BOYS
Twin Springs 71, Honaker 46
A quick start also paid off for Twin Springs’ boys as they jumped out to a 21-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter en route to the win.
Bradley Owens came up big for Twin Springs with 24 of his 28 points in the first half, including seven 3-pointers.
“ Bradley came out ready to go. He was motivated for this game,” second-year Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “I think the whole team was especially [motivated] defensively and Bradley had the hot hand going early.”
Mason Elliott (18 points) and Connor Lane (13 points) were also strong for Twin Springs.
Trajon Boyd led Honaker with 20 points and Sean Gill added 11 points in the loss.
The Titans will travel to Holston on Thursday, a team they beat twice in the regular season.
“ We feel blessed to be here,” Webb said. “We know we have a familiar and tough opponent coming up. It should be a good battle.”