VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS BASKETBALL: Honaker tops Thomas Walker for title

Honaker put athletic, speedster Lara McClanahan on Fannon and the 1,000 point scorer was held to seven points. Thomas Walker’s other leading scorer, five-foot-11 Lakin Burke who is also a member of the 1,000 point club, and she was held to 13 points by the Tiger’s Halle Hilton.

“We knew defense and rebounding would be our key,” said Honaker coach Misty Miller. “The girls did exactly what we ask them to do. I had Halle on Burke, I knew that was a tough task, Burke is a good player, but Halle did exactly what I wanted her to do. Lara did an excellent job with Fannon, all the girls, every one of them played hard on the defensive end.”

Boyd led all scorers with 19 points. McNulty (17 points, eight rebounds), and Hilton (12 points, six assists) were solid all over the floor. McClanahan at 5-foot-4, one of the smaller players on the court posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“This feels really good,” McClanahan said. “I have a team that supports me, everyone plays together, and I think that makes it even better.”

George Wythe will host Parry McCluer today at 5 p.m. in the Region C championship contest. Honaker will host the winner in the Class 1 state semifinals on Wednesday.

“We’re excited and we know what’s coming,” Miller said. “We want to work hard in practice and get ready. We’re glad to be in the state tournament but we want to take care of business.”