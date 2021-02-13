VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS BASKETBALL: Honaker tops Thomas Walker for title

EWING, Va. – It’s a dozen for the Tigers.
The Honaker girls have cruised through their first 12 games unscathed, after defeating Thomas Walker 65-49 Friday night to win the Region 1D championship.
“This is amazing, we’ve worked so hard,” senior Kyla Boyd said. “We’ve had a refuse to lose attitude since we started this season.
“I think last year not getting to play in the state championship game [canceled by COVID-19], really gave us a drive to work harder to get back to where we were.”
At the start of the game, it was tense for three minutes at Thomas Walker. Shelby Fannon hit a jumper to get the Pioneers off to a solid start. The lead changed hands four times, but with it tied at eight, LeeAnna McNulty had a steal and a transition layup and was fouled. She made the free throw, and it started a 10-2 surge for the Tigers to close out the first quarter with an 18-10 lead.
The Pioneers could never close the gap. The Honaker defensive pressure created havoc, forcing 22 Thomas Walker (16-3) turnovers. If there was a loose ball, the Tigers were diving for it. The Pioneers could never get comfortable in their offense.
“They wanted that basketball a little bit more than my girls did tonight,” Thomas Walker coach Johnathan Lovelace said. “It was a man defense, but it was really almost a box-and-one, they denied Shelby the ball and that hurt us. It was a great game plan on their part.”
Honaker put athletic, speedster Lara McClanahan on Fannon and the 1,000 point scorer was held to seven points. Thomas Walker’s other leading scorer, five-foot-11 Lakin Burke who is also a member of the 1,000 point club, and she was held to 13 points by the Tiger’s Halle Hilton.
“We knew defense and rebounding would be our key,” said Honaker coach Misty Miller. “The girls did exactly what we ask them to do. I had Halle on Burke, I knew that was a tough task, Burke is a good player, but Halle did exactly what I wanted her to do. Lara did an excellent job with Fannon, all the girls, every one of them played hard on the defensive end.”
Boyd led all scorers with 19 points. McNulty (17 points, eight rebounds), and Hilton (12 points, six assists) were solid all over the floor. McClanahan at 5-foot-4, one of the smaller players on the court posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“This feels really good,” McClanahan said. “I have a team that supports me, everyone plays together, and I think that makes it even better.”
George Wythe will host Parry McCluer today at 5 p.m. in the Region C championship contest. Honaker will host the winner in the Class 1 state semifinals on Wednesday.
“We’re excited and we know what’s coming,” Miller said. “We want to work hard in practice and get ready. We’re glad to be in the state tournament but we want to take care of business.”