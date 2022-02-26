VHSL REGION 1D BOYS: Counts leads Twin Springs over Eastside, 35-29

LEBANON, Va. – The passionate and vocal supporters of Twin Springs High School have long been referred to as the Big Red Army and an unheralded sharpshooter gave those loyal fans plenty to cheer about on Saturday.

Tristan Counts made his shots count as the junior scored a career-high 13 points to lead Twin Springs to a 35-29 victory over the Eastside Spartans in the finals of the VHSL Region 1D boys basketball tournament.

It was the first regional championship since 2008 for the Titans (18-8) and they will play the Region 1C runner-up in a Class 1 state quarterfinals clash on Friday at a site yet to be determined.

Connor Lane and Bradley Owens have been the catalysts all season for Twin Springs and the duo has combined to score more than 2,000 career points. They scored and six and seven points respectively on Saturday and had no problem ceding the spotlight or dishing the ball to Counts and their other teammates.

“They did a good job of finding us when we were open and we just had to knock down the shots,” Counts said.

Counts converted two baskets in the first half, but he saved his most important buckets for the third quarter.

A 3-pointer by Counts with 4:33 remaining and his score inside with 2:07 left in the period put the Titans up 25-18.

After Eastside responded by ripping off five straight points, Counts closed the third quarter by connecting on a shot from beyond the arc just before the buzzer sounded to extend the advantage to 28-23.

It was a dagger.

“That kid hit some crucial 3s and we couldn’t generate enough offense to take those blows,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “They were big baskets.”

Who would have predicted that Counts would be the game’s high scorer and most valuable player?

He had been replaced in the starting lineup by Ryan Horne recently, but there was no sulking on his part as he played the role of super sub to perfection on Saturday.

“That’s a testament to how tough-minded that kid is,” said Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “We’ve been starting Horne this regional tournament and he kind of took a backseat because of matchups and things like that, but Tristan stayed ready for the moment and came up big for us today.”

Owens was among those impressed.

“That’s really what we needed,” he said.

Eastside (18-10) scored the first nine points of Saturday’s game, but managed just 20 the rest of the way.

“We had a bad day offensively and anybody who sat in the stands saw that,” Damron said. “We jump out 9-0 and honestly, it felt like we missed critical baskets right after that that might have put us up by maybe 13 or 15. At the end of the first quarter, I felt like we should have been up more because we were missing some easy baskets.”

Eli McCoy led the Spartans with a dozen points. The crew from Coeburn didn’t score for the first 6:40 of the fourth quarter.

“We never looked like we were in any flow offensively to win this game,” Damron said. “It was a struggle for us. It’s hard to play behind against them and we picked the wrong day, here in the regional finals, to have a bad day offensively.”

Eastside will hit the road for a state quarterfinal as the Spartans make their sixth state tourney trip in the last seven years.

“We’re not hanging our heads,” Damron said. “We just have to keep plugging along.”

The Spartans had grinded out a 45-37 semifinal win over Hogoheegee District champion Northwood two days before and had also won their last two games with Twin Springs.

“We knew it was going to be an ugly game with them,” Webb said. “They try to make it as ugly as possible and want to play a gritty, tough game and we came in trying to match that mindset and we were able to come up with defensive stops.”

Twin Springs rallied for a 69-67 triumph over Holston in Thursday’s semifinals as Lane scored the tiebreaking basket with five seconds remaining.

“You have to have things to your way in these games and fortunately we came out on the winning side,” Webb said.

Members of the Big Red Army snapped pictures of Twin Springs posing with the championship trophy at midcourt following the game and also offered a great deal of congratulatory words to the man of the hour.

“It’s something I’ll never forget for my entire life,” Counts said.

