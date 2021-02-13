VHSL REGION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL: Burton coasts to win over Holston, 66-33

NORTON, Va. – The J.I. Burton Raiders wear jerseys with “The City” emblazoned across the front, paying homage to the place they call home.
On Saturday night, The City of Norton became Title Town.
Trevor Culbertson and Ethan Lindsey set the pace as Burton rolled to a 66-33 victory over the Holston Cavaliers and claimed the Region 1D boys basketball championship in emphatic fashion.
It was the second regional title in three seasons for Burton and the Raiders (14-2) will host either Parry McCluer or Narrows on Wednesday in the state semifinals.
After a convincing win over Grundy 24 hours earlier, J.I. Burton retained the momentum and raced out to a 14-2 lead on Saturday.
Culbertson scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half and if there was a Region 1D MVP award handed out, the senior guard would have been the recipient.
He poured in 31 points in Friday’s 64-41 semifinal triumph over Grundy.
“That kid’s special,” said J.I. Burton coach Caleb Church. “They’ll never be another one like him here and I’m so happy for him. To get to the final four in his senior year, that’s special and I’m so happy for him.”
Campbell was a sophomore starter on Burton’s last Region 1D title team.
“This one feels a lot better,” he said.
In a season played during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, J.I. Burton faced some adversity like every other team.
The Raiders lost their final game of the regular season to Eastside and then opted out of the Cumberland District tournament.
“We thought it was our best decision to stay healthy,” Church said. “I thought that long break might get us, but it seemed to have panned out for us.”
Truer words have never been spoken as J.I. Burton looked like a well-oiled machine on Saturday, closing the first half on a 27-7 run.
Lindsey led the Raiders with 19 points, while Zac Campbell contributed 11 points.
“I think the whole thing was tomorrow’s not promised, so they had to come out and play hard,” Church said. “They took that to heart. I’m so happy for these guys. They’ve earned it and worked their butts off.”
The only negative on the night came with 3:17 remaining when Campbell crashed hard to the floor after converting a layup and had to be helped off the floor.
“Hopefully, he’s OK,” Church said.
Holston (12-6) had its eight-game winning streak snapped as the Cavaliers fell short in their bid for the program’s first regional championship since 1985.
“We hadn’t had a bad game in a long time and boy, we picked the wrong time to have one,” said Holston coach Jeff Austin. “The shots wouldn’t fall and the interior defense broke down. They got a lot of offensive rebounds in that first half and that killed us. We just couldn’t get on track.”
Holston shot just 13-for-49 from the field.
Nick Delatos capped a superb senior season with 16 points for the Cavaliers.
Like Grundy the night before, the Cavaliers had trouble containing Culbertson.
“He’s tough,” Austin said. “He’s a great player. We knew he was going to cause is uses. We thought our 3-2 [defense] could kind of slow them down and keep them from penetrating on us, but they hit some shots.”
They also added some more hardware to the trophy case.
Church is just Burton’s third head coach since the 1969-70 season began as Stan Wilson (the man whom the J.I. Burton gym is named after) guided the Raiders for 39 years and Aaron Williams followed with a decade-long stint at the helm.
Regional titles also run in Church’s family as his grandfather, Jim Goforth, led J.J. Kelly to the 1977 Region D championship and his uncle, Mike Goforth, won a few regional crowns at the helm of the J.I. Burton girls program nearly a decade ago.
Keep in mind, Caleb Church is just 27-years-old.
“I’m very blessed to have a talented team to work with,” Church said. “That makes your job a little easier. We work well together as a coaching staff and as a team. They take what I’m trying to do and mold it make it better and it’s beautiful when it works. It was a beautiful team win today.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570