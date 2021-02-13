VHSL REGION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL: Burton coasts to win over Holston, 66-33

“We hadn’t had a bad game in a long time and boy, we picked the wrong time to have one,” said Holston coach Jeff Austin. “The shots wouldn’t fall and the interior defense broke down. They got a lot of offensive rebounds in that first half and that killed us. We just couldn’t get on track.”

Holston shot just 13-for-49 from the field.

Nick Delatos capped a superb senior season with 16 points for the Cavaliers.

Like Grundy the night before, the Cavaliers had trouble containing Culbertson.

“He’s tough,” Austin said. “He’s a great player. We knew he was going to cause is uses. We thought our 3-2 [defense] could kind of slow them down and keep them from penetrating on us, but they hit some shots.”

They also added some more hardware to the trophy case.

Church is just Burton’s third head coach since the 1969-70 season began as Stan Wilson (the man whom the J.I. Burton gym is named after) guided the Raiders for 39 years and Aaron Williams followed with a decade-long stint at the helm.