The VHSL Region 1D baseball and softball semifinals scheduled for Monday at Emory & Henry College have been postponed until Tuesday as rain fell heavily throughout Southwest Virginia over the weekend.

Eastside (13-11) vs. Honaker (12-12) at 2 p.m. and Rye Cove (23-0) vs. Lebanon (13-7) at 4 p.m. are the softball matchups. Eastside is the defending Region 1D champ, while Rye Cove is the only unbeaten softball team in far Southwest Virginia still standing.

Chilhowie (16-8) vs. Rural Retreat (18-6) at 2 p.m. and Eastside (17-5) vs. Lebanon (21-2) at 4 p.m. are the matchups in baseball. Those are actually the same exact semifinal matchups as the 2022 tournament in which Chilhowie and Lebanon prevailed.

The winners earn a berth in the state tournament and advance to Wednesday’s finals.