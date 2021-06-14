VHSL REGION 1D BASEBALL: Honaker tops J.I. Burton, 12-5

Compton, Dylan Barrett, and Barton had run-scoring hits in the first inning as the Tigers took a 3-0 lead. They added three more in the third with one run scoring on an error and the other two on RBIs by Barton and Jax Horn as Honaker went up 6-0.

J.I. Burton (7-6) came alive in the sixth, when four runs crossed the plate. Chris Branham had a two-run single in the offensive uprising for the Raiders.

“For the most part, we kept fighting,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “This group right here will never give up in a game, no matter how many runs are scored against us.

“Hat’s off to Coach Anderson and his team, they came out here and hit the baseball and we couldn’t match them with hits.”

Branham was 2-for-3 and had a double, the only extra base hit for the Raiders.

“Branham is a good hitter,” said Caudill. “He’s patient in the box and he finds the gaps.”

With the lead cut to 6-4, Honaker rebounded in the bottom of the sixth. Six runs scored on five hits as 10 men came to bat. Compton had a critical two-run single to finish the day 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. T.J. Hubbard went 2-for-2 with a RBI. Jayson Mullins had two hits, including a double.