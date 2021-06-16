VHSL Region 1D Baseball and Softball Semifinal Capsules

The Skinny: This will be the third meeting of 2021 between the Cavaliers and Spartans, but you can’t glean much from the early meetings. Holston hammered out an 18-4 win over the Spartans on April 28 in Damascus, while Eastside returned the favor with a 17-6 smackdown of the Cavs on June 4 in Coeburn. … Both teams will have their best pitchers at their disposal tonight. Eli McCoy and Jaxsyn Collins have pitched well all season for Eastside, while Jordan Ezzell has a 1.73 ERA for Holston and has struck out 51 batters in 28 innings. … Holston advanced with an 11-4 first-round win over Grundy on Monday as Brycen Richardson pitched a two-hitter with Braxton Vannoy and Dustin Bott providing the spark from the top of the batting order. … Seniors Isaiah Sexton (.404) Will Stansberry (.404), Nick Raymond (.286) and Ahren Lee (.235) are leaders for Eastside. The Spartans won their ninth consecutive Cumberland District regular-season title and have won eight of the last nine league tournaments.