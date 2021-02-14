VHSL REGION 1C GIRLS BASKETBALL: George Wythe wins title over Parry McCluer

After a slow start, the Maroons took control of things by scoring 10 of the first quarter’s final 11 points – including Patel’s corner trey from the left side that narrowly beat the buzzer.

Kirtner, who committed to East Tennessee State University last September, again drew all of the opposing eyes – constantly facing either a perimeter double-team challenge or Parry McCluer’s box-in-one approach. But the senior, who collected nine points, was determined to get everyone involved – finding Paeton Phillippi in the corner for a 3-pointer to push the Maroon advantage into double-digits early during third-quarter play, one in which the Fighting Blues (7-2) never recovered.

“We really had a chip on our shoulder coming into this game anyway,” said Kirtner, noting that the Maroons have been eliminated by Parry McCluer on several occasions in previous campaigns. “That’s what we have to do. We have to keep the energy up out there. It really helps bring out the momentum from everybody.”

Thanks to an aggressive defense that unleashed both a full-court press and a stifling man-to-man focus, George Wythe – which improved to a stellar 16-0 on the season – only allowed three second-half Fighting Blues baskets.