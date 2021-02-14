VHSL REGION 1C GIRLS BASKETBALL: George Wythe wins title over Parry McCluer

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – It took an inadvertent, yet solid collision with a teammate during pregame warmups to place starting guard Hailey Patel into a definitive question mark just moments before George Wythe’s VHSL Region 1C championship contest on Sunday against visiting Parry McCluer.
“We were doing a defense/offense drill,” Patel said. “I went up for the ball, and one of my teammates went for it at the same time. From there, my legs were knocked out from under me and I fell straight down onto my stomach and my elbows.”
However, that alarming question mark immediately switched to that of an exclamation point just seconds after Patel released her first 3-point attempt.
The sharpshooting guard ultimately tallied 3-of-5 from behind the arc over the opening 16 minutes, as the Maroons blanketed the Fighting Blues into 21 turnovers en route to a 34-23 defensive masterpiece during a rare Sunday playoff matinee.
Visibly shaken when rising to her feet after a full two minutes on the court, Patel walked off under her own power toward the GW sidelines. However, after the pregame huddles emerged, there was Patel talking to teammate Meleah Kirtner with an outward smile as the starters headed to their defensive positions.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Patel, who paced the Maroons with a game-high 10 points. “I was scared that I wasn’t going to get to play. But I just didn’t think about it. When we got into the huddle, I was fine.”
After a slow start, the Maroons took control of things by scoring 10 of the first quarter’s final 11 points – including Patel’s corner trey from the left side that narrowly beat the buzzer.
Kirtner, who committed to East Tennessee State University last September, again drew all of the opposing eyes – constantly facing either a perimeter double-team challenge or Parry McCluer’s box-in-one approach. But the senior, who collected nine points, was determined to get everyone involved – finding Paeton Phillippi in the corner for a 3-pointer to push the Maroon advantage into double-digits early during third-quarter play, one in which the Fighting Blues (7-2) never recovered.
“We really had a chip on our shoulder coming into this game anyway,” said Kirtner, noting that the Maroons have been eliminated by Parry McCluer on several occasions in previous campaigns. “That’s what we have to do. We have to keep the energy up out there. It really helps bring out the momentum from everybody.”
Thanks to an aggressive defense that unleashed both a full-court press and a stifling man-to-man focus, George Wythe – which improved to a stellar 16-0 on the season – only allowed three second-half Fighting Blues baskets.
“We’ve tried to work on our press on the defensive side a lot during practice,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “The way we shoot the ball sometimes, we’ve got to rely on our defense. But Coach [Adam] Gilbert came up with a great game plan. He slowed us down to a snail’s pace, which we are not used to playing. That really bothered us offensively, but that didn’t affect them enough on the defensive end. We got some turnovers which led to some easy transition buckets.”
Katie Claytor poured in a team-high eight points for the Fighting Blues, who won the rebounding war (30-19) and took deliberate time on the offensive end early to dictate pace.
“I thought we played at the pace we needed to play in order to give ourselves a chance,” Gilbert said. “George Wythe is very athletic and guard-oriented, and they like to get up and down the floor. We had to do something to neutralize that. Early on, I thought we handled it well – but they’re a good team and eventually wore us down.”
Now, a titanic rematch awaits the Maroons this Wednesday, as the locals travel to face co-state champion Honaker. The Tigers ousted George Wythe 65-59 last March during state quarterfinal play.
“We’re getting ready to face an extremely well-coached and well-disciplined team,” Campbell said. “They were co-champs last year, and were very deserving of that. We’re going to have our hands full for sure. But we’re going to go over there, lay it all out, and see what happens.”