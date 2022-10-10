VHSL Playoff Power Points: Patrick Henry takes over top spot in Region 1D

VHSL Playoff Power Points
Rating Scale
Region 1D
Record Rating
Patrick Henry 5-2 18.42
Rye Cove 6-1 17.71
Grundy 3-3 15.83
Hurley 3-2 15.60
Twin Springs 3-2 15.60
Lebanon 4-3 15.14
J.I. Burton 3-3 14.33
Holston 3-3 13.66
Northwood 3-3 13.50
Rural Retreat 2-3 13.40
Honaker 3-3 12.66
Thomas Walker 1-5 10.66
Castlewood1-5 9.00
Eastside 0-7 8.28
Chilhowie 0-6 7.33
Region 1C
Record Rating
Grayson County 6-0 19.00
Galax 4-2 18.83
George Wythe 4-3 16.28
Narrows 4-1 15.60
Giles 2-3 13.60
Craig County 2-2 12.00
Fort Chiswell 2-5 11.71
Bath County 2-4 11.50
Eastern Montgomery 2-3 11.20
Parry McCluer 1-5 10.50
Covington 0-6 9.83
Auburn 0-5 8.20
Region 2D
Record Rating
Graham 6-0 24.33
Ridgeview 6-0 24.00
Virginia High 5-1 22.00
Lee High 4-2 20.33
Gate City 4-2 20.00
Tazewell 4-3 17.85
Union 4-3 17.71
Wise Central 3-3 15.50
Richlands 1-6 12.85
John Battle 1-5 12.83
Marion 1-5 11.66
Region 2C
Record Rating
Radford 7-0 25.14
Martinsville 6-0 25.00
Floyd County 5-1 20.33
Glenvar 4-3 18.71
Appomattox 4-3 18.28
Alleghany 4-3 17.42
Gretna 2-4 16.33
James River 3-3 15.66
Chatham 3-3 15.33
Dan River 2-4 14.00
Patrick County 2-4 13.50
Nelson County 1-5 10.50
Region 3D
Record Rating
Lord Botetourt 5-1 23.83
Christiansburg 4-2 22.50
Bassett 4-2 22.00
Cave Spring 4-2 20.33
Magna Vista 4-3 20.00
Abingdon 4-3 18.28
Staunton River 3-3 18.16
Hidden Valley 2-5 16.57
William Byrd 2-4 15.83
Carroll County 1-6 14.57
Northside 0-6 13.66
Tunstall 0-6 10.83