 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
breaking

VHSL Playoff Power Points: Patrick Henry takes over top spot in Region 1D

  • 0
Patrick Henry vs. Rural Retreat football

Patrick Henry’s J-Kwon McFail used a stiff-arm to try to get around Rural Retreat’s Austin Umberger during the Rebels’ Hogoheegee District overtime win on Monday in Emory.

 EMILY BALL / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

VHSL Playoff Power Points

Rating Scale

Region 1D

Record Rating

Patrick Henry 5-2 18.42

Rye Cove 6-1 17.71

Grundy 3-3 15.83

Hurley 3-2 15.60

Twin Springs 3-2 15.60

Lebanon 4-3 15.14

J.I. Burton 3-3 14.33

Holston 3-3 13.66

Northwood 3-3 13.50

Rural Retreat 2-3 13.40

People are also reading…

Honaker 3-3 12.66

Thomas Walker 1-5 10.66

Castlewood1-5 9.00

Eastside 0-7 8.28

Chilhowie 0-6 7.33

Region 1C

Record Rating

Grayson County 6-0 19.00

Galax 4-2 18.83

George Wythe 4-3 16.28

Narrows 4-1 15.60

Giles 2-3 13.60

Craig County 2-2 12.00

Fort Chiswell 2-5 11.71

Bath County 2-4 11.50

Eastern Montgomery 2-3 11.20

Parry McCluer 1-5 10.50

Covington 0-6 9.83

Auburn 0-5 8.20

Region 2D

Record Rating

Graham 6-0 24.33

Ridgeview 6-0 24.00

Virginia High 5-1 22.00

Lee High 4-2 20.33

Gate City 4-2 20.00

Tazewell 4-3 17.85

Union 4-3 17.71

Wise Central 3-3 15.50

Richlands 1-6 12.85

John Battle 1-5 12.83

Marion 1-5 11.66

Region 2C

Record Rating

Radford 7-0 25.14

Martinsville 6-0 25.00

Floyd County 5-1 20.33

Glenvar 4-3 18.71

Appomattox 4-3 18.28

Alleghany 4-3 17.42

Gretna 2-4 16.33

James River 3-3 15.66

Chatham 3-3 15.33

Dan River 2-4 14.00

Patrick County 2-4 13.50

Nelson County 1-5 10.50

Region 3D

Record Rating

Lord Botetourt 5-1 23.83

Christiansburg 4-2 22.50

Bassett 4-2 22.00

Cave Spring 4-2 20.33

Magna Vista 4-3 20.00

Abingdon 4-3 18.28

Staunton River 3-3 18.16

Hidden Valley 2-5 16.57

William Byrd 2-4 15.83

Carroll County 1-6 14.57

Northside 0-6 13.66

Tunstall 0-6 10.83

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Another Friday night of high school football is on tap tonight, with 14 games across the BHC coverage area in Tennessee and Virginia. Who wins? Check out our predictions. 

UVa-Wise ballhawk Carter pumped to face rival Wasps

UVa-Wise ballhawk Carter pumped to face rival Wasps

Robert Carter is just a sophomore and he’s playing in the rebooted Southwest Virginia Bowl for the first time, but the magnitude of Saturday afternoon’s football game at Emory & Henry College is not lost on the cornerback/kick returner for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts