Wes Slagle will be the youngest girls basketball coach in the Mountain 7 District this winter and fittingly the Union High School squad he is now leading will be experiencing a youth movement.

“Our team is virtually brand new, with the exception of a couple returners,” Slagle said. “We will be the youngest team around, but I also think we have potential to surprise some people. We have some really good young players that play extremely hard. Our veteran players will provide great leadership for our younger players.”

Slagle, 23, is a 2019 Union graduate and has experience coaching the Bears’ middle school boys, junior varsity boys and middle school girls teams. He guided Union’s JV boys to a district championship in 2021 and the middle school girls went 19-1 last season.

He takes over for Kory Bostic, who is now the boys coach at Union.

“I really thought it was a great opportunity,” Slagle said. “I love the game of basketball and feel I have a great chance to build on the program’s past success. I coached the middle school team last year and built really good relationships with the players. I love the girls I coached last year and love our current team now.”

Slagle is in his first season as the golf coach at Union as well.

“I will be busy, but I’m extremely thankful to have the opportunity to coach both,” Slagle said. “I love being around student-athletes and I feel my own experiences in basketball and golf can help each program.”

Delp done at Abingdon

Jason Delp’s indelible run as the golf coach at Abingdon High School has come to an end as he recently accepted a teaching position at Holston.

“Looking at the decision from my perspective it wasn’t a tough decision,” Delp said. “What’s best for my family is for me investing in the educational environment in which my [three] daughters will benefit.”

Delp won six state titles in 11 seasons leading the Falcons on the links.

“I’ve been blessed with golfers who truly bought into the culture we, my assistants included, worked so hard to develop at Abingdon,” Delp said. “We saw our golfers develop into driven leaders and by the time they were upperclassmen they would just set the example for the rest of the team. The expectation of excellence was also conveyed both from the coaching staff as well as our veteran student-athletes. I also worked alongside the best assistant coaches in the business.”

Abingdon won state crowns in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Andrew Spiegler (2015, 2016) and Connor Creasy (2017, 2018) won individual state titles for the Falcons.

“There were so many great moments in my 11-year tenure as head coach,” Delp said. “Obviously, the first state title in 2015 was very special. We were at home [Glenrochie Country Club] and had a very large fanbase there to help us celebrate. The state title in the spring season of 2021 was very special as well. We had lost the previous championship to Independence High School but we were able to defeat them in a playoff that year for the title.”

Delp taught at Abingdon for 24 years and had a 16-year run as head softball coach (2002-2017) that included 222 wins and two state runner-up finishes.

Adam Abel is Abingdon’s interim golf coach this fall.

Numbers game

Twin Valley played just one football game last season – a 48-14 season opening loss to Montcalm of West Virginia – before a lack of participation led to the program not being able to play its final nine games.

The Panthers are giving it a go once again this fall.

“I feel like we will field a team with 18 to 20 players this year,” Twin Valley coach Tommy Crigger said. “I’m hoping it will all come together and we can get this thing rolling again.”

Potter picks college

Union High School wrestler Thomas Potter is going for his fourth consecutive VHSL state title this winter, but he’s already pinned down his college choice.

Potter recently gave a verbal commitment to NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb University.

He is 98-3 with three state titles in his first three seasons on the mat for the Bears.

“Over the last year I have been down to Gardner-Webb a handful of times,” Potter said. “I started out by going for a prospect camp and e-mailing the coaches letting them know I had interest. After that the coaches started showing interest in me and I ended up coming down for an unofficial and official visit. After taking my official and getting to spend some time with the guys and coaches I knew Gardner-Webb was the place for me.”

Potter suffered a knee injury at a national tournament in the offseason, but will be good to go in his quest for a four-peat.

“I love that the coaches never changed their interest in me after I tore my ACL and meniscus,” Potter said. “Last Tuesday, I ended up calling head coach Daniel Elliott and telling him I wanted to be a part of the team.”

Former Grundy High School star Peyton McComas is entering his third season as a heavyweight for the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Bronze medal for Meredith

Virginia High’s Bhraedon Meredith helped the West team earn the bronze medal in the All-Star baseball event at the Commonwealth Games on July 14-16 on the campus of Liberty University.

Meredith went 0-for-2 with a walk and run scored in the tournament opener and in his team’s loss to the East had an infield single against Zachary Davis from Menchville.

Robinson coaches All-Stars

No players from far Southwest Virginia competed in the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on June 28 at The Diamond in Richmond, but Chilhowie’s Jeff Robinson was on the coaching staff for the Blue-clad team.

The Blue team posted a 6-5 win over the Red squad in the inaugural event that was held at a venue that is home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

“It definitely ranks up there as one of the most unique experiences I have had in coaching,” Robinson said. “I got to coach third base at The Diamond, meet some outstanding coaches from around the state, coach a collection of highly-talented baseball players, and spend the day with four former major league players in Billy Wagner, Randy Tomlin, Eric Crozier, and Cla Meredith.

“My son, Bryce, got to serve as the bat boy for the team and hang out with the coaches and players all day. He and [former Tazewell High School and MLB star pitcher] Billy Wagner stood on the dugout steps and shared a bag of peanuts during the game.”

Wise Central has new AD

Deventae Mooney is the new assistant principal and athletic director at Wise County Central High School. He replaces Chris Wilson as the Warriors’ AD.