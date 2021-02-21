VHSL Monday Football Predictions

Northwood figures to be much improved. “As far as football has been going we have been pleased thus far with, not only the progress we’ve made in the past three weeks, but the progress we’ve made since November 2019,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “It really has been a night and day difference this year and we’ve been really happy with the speed we’re playing at and the efficiency in our approach.” … This will be the first meeting between the two squads, but the Saltville Shakers (which consolidated with Rich Valley to form Northwood) and the Grundy Golden Wave were once Southwest District rivals. … Running back/linebacker Ian Scamell and tight end/defensive lineman Peyton McComas are two of the top returnees for Grundy. They won state wrestling titles on Saturday.