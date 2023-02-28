As far as senior years go, Ryan Horne’s time as a 12th-grader has been top notch.

The multi-sport standout at Twin Springs established several school records on the football field back in the fall and has been instrumental in the Titans reaching the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball state tournament after winning their second straight Region 1D championship.

A 7 p.m. quarterfinal game with the George Wythe Maroons on Friday at Gate City Middle School is next and will be yet another memorable moment for the Horne highlight reel.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year with all the football achievements and how far we have made it this season in basketball,” Horne said. “It’s been an awesome year and it doesn’t get much better than this.”

Horne’s stat line on the hardwood includes averages of eight points, four rebounds and two assists per game. Since the start of January his numbers are up to 11 points, five rebounds and three steals per contest in giving the offense a boost alongside top scorers Connor Lane and Bradley Owens, while also providing essential contributions that don’t always show up in the box score.

“I have improved a lot since last season, especially my shooting,” Horne said. “Teams used to just leave me on the 3-point line and double team Connor and Bradley, but now they have to respect me a whole lot more than they used to.”

He also earns plenty of respect on the defensive end.

“Having him guard another team’s best player has been huge for us,” said Lane, a senior. “What impresses me the most about Ryan is his defensive tenacity and his never-give-up mindset. I think Ryan would be a bonus to any team and has contributed an immense amount towards the goal we’re trying to achieve.”

Horne’s exploits on the gridiron in 2022 will not be forgotten anytime soon as the 5-foot-10 running back holds single-season program records for rushing yards (2,204) and touchdowns (33), while also owning the single-game mark with a 364-yard performance against Castlewood. He averaged a sublime 10.3 yards per carry and did not lose a fumble all season.

“The numbers don’t lie,” said Twin Springs football coach/athletic director Keith Warner. “He had the best year that any football player has had in the history of the school. The yardage totals, touchdown totals and yards per carry were something you only see on a video game.”

He also helped Twin Springs earn a share of the Cumberland District championship.

“After the Week 4 loss to [J.I. Burton], all of us football coaches were in the fieldhouse late that Friday night doing laundry and watching film and Ryan came in,” Warner said. “We had a tough conversation about what we had to have from him going forward. That’s all it took. He took it to heart. He took control of our team 100 percent and led us the remainder of the year. We didn’t lose another game until the region playoffs.”

After that first-round playoff loss to Lebanon, Horne didn’t just revel in his special season.

He immediately turned his focus to refining his hoop skills.

“I locked in right after football ended and I practiced my shooting and really worked on handling the ball more,” Horne said.

Horne is all business on the court.

“He doesn’t care if he scores 20, which he’s done on occasion, or if he scores five,” said Twin Springs hoops coach Tyler Webb. “He’s usually tasked with guarding the opponent’s best guard. He just wants to win and is willing to do whatever it takes to try and make that happen. As a coach what else can you ask for?”

Lane and Owens form one of the top one-two scoring punches in far Southwest Virginia and Horne is fine playing his role for the Titans.

On the fastbreak in a first-round regional tournament win over Hurley, Horne tossed the ball off the glass which went to Lane for a slam dunk.

“Playing ball with Connor and Bradley makes the game so much easier, because you know they are going to score their points and help the team in every way possible from defense to rebounding,” Horne said. “Just everything they do they do with a purpose and that really helps the rest of us out with learning the game and they do a great job getting everyone involved in the game. Connor and Bradley are two of my best friends. They are great guys who deserve all the praise that they get.”

Twin Springs (20-7) gutted out a 45-38 win over Honaker in Saturday’s Region 1D title game as Horne scored six points.

“This year we have dealt with some adversity with some injuries and a really slow start to the year, but we found a way to make it back and win the region title,” Horne said. “The region this year was full of really solid teams. It definitely wasn’t an easy road, especially with how well Honaker had been playing.”

Horne plans to continue his football career at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.

He also plays baseball and is a member of the track and field team at Twin Springs.

Those things will have to wait for now as the Titans are three wins away from a state title.

That would make Horne’s final year of high school even more fantastic.

“It’s been a really great year and we’re hoping to finish off the season with a state championship,” Horne said. “Especially with it being our senior year and it’s the 30th anniversary of the [Group A] state [championship] team in ’93.”