Ty Campbell is the son of a Southwest Virginia hoops legend and on Friday night he will get the opportunity to play against a program that was a rival of his dad’s back in the day.

Campbell will be in the starting lineup for the George Wythe Maroons (24-3) as they tangle with the Twin Springs Titans (19-8) in a VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinal boys basketball contest at Gate City Middle School.

A 5-foot-11 combo guard, the junior has been a three-year starter for the Maroons and is averaging 12.0 points per game as a vital part of his team’s balanced attack.

He also happens to be the son of George Wythe athletic director/girls basketball coach Doug Campbell, who scored 1,883 points and made two state tournament appearances during his playing days at J.I. Burton in the 1990s.

A chip off the old block.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Second-generation standout.

All those descriptions fit, but Ty Campbell has forged his own identity on the court.

“My dad’s been a big influence on me and pushed me to be the best all my life and wants me to be better than he was,” Ty Campbell said. “I think the best piece of advice he gave me was that I am not him, I am Ty. He tells me, ‘You do other things in the game than I did, so you do what you do best and don’t compare yourself to me.’ I’ve definitely followed that. So I just play the game with that grit and am just gonna keep working so I can be the best I can be.”

Campbell had a superb sophomore season, but George Wythe struggled to a 10-16 record and third-place finish in the Mountain Empire District. A sub.-500 record is almost unheard for the high school basketball team in Wytheville.

“We were definitely determined [entering the 2022-23 season],” Campbell said. “We were way better than our record showed last year and we just wanted to show people that we could play and we worked harder this summer.”

It was a labor of love for Campbell.

“Ty is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached,” said GW boss Tony Dunford. “He eats, breathes and sleeps basketball. He is a high-character kid who excels in the classroom and everybody loves him. He’s a fierce competitor and has the heart of a lion.”

His coach marvels at his skills.

“I nicknamed him Spider-Man,” Dunford said. “Because he always seems to get to balls average players can’t get to. It’s like he throws his web and bam, we have the ball. I love coaching the kid.”

He had a super hero-like performance in a win over Parry McCluer in the semifinals of the Region 1C tournament, going for 15 points and eight rebounds as the Maroons clinched a state tournament berth. The stats alone don’t do his showing that night justice.

“He was just everywhere,” Dunford said. “Every loose ball or rebound, it seemed like Ty came up with the ball.”

George Wythe has seven guys averaging better than 5.4 points per game. On a young team, Campbell is the leader.

“He’s always one of the first people in the gym,” said teammate Reed Kirtner, who is putting up a team-high 13.4 points per contest. “I remember there was a play where he dove on the floor and slid into our bench for a loose ball. That showed me how bad he wants to win and that he’d do anything for the team. I love seeing him do well because the amount of work that he puts in, he deserves to be great.”

One of Doug Campbell’s greatest hoops moments came during the semifinals of the 1997 Region D tournament when J.I. Burton pulled off a major shocker against heavily-favored Twin Springs, whose stalling tactics backfired.

Doug Campbell’s drive and dish to Reggie Sensabaugh put Burton ahead to stay in the 37-34 victory that turned out to be the final high school game for Twin Springs star Stacy Ervin.

Reggie Sensabaugh has two nieces, Rehgan and Maci, playing for J.I. Burton’s girls hoops team in the state tournament.

Stacy Ervin’s daughter, Lexi, is a sharpshooter for Gate City’s state tourney-bound girls team as well.

It’s come full circle.

“We definitely had some conversations about back in the day. My dad told me stories about him playing Twin Springs and Stacy Ervin,” Ty Campbell said. “And how electric it used to be and how many people were there; it was standing-room only. We’ve also watched a little bit of film on it too. It was very cool just watching the film on that game and just hearing all the stories about him playing Twin Springs, just really exciting.”

Ty Campbell is familiar with the “Red Army,” the name given long ago to the vocal and loyal fanbase of Twin Springs. Doug Campbell also coached against the Titans when he was leading the program at Castlewood.

He’ll get to play in front of a capacity crowd on Friday and go against the latest stars for Twin Springs, the high-scoring duo of Connor Lane and Bradley Owens.

Like father, like son.

“I’ve seen the Red Army when I was 5-years-old sitting on the bench when my dad was the coach at Castlewood,” Ty Campbell said. “But you know, I’ve been wanting to play in the state tournament since I was very little, and again I just want to win a state championship – that’s our goal. We just have to take it one at a time and it’s win-or-go-home, so we have to come to play.”