BOYS

Class 1

Twin Springs (19-8) vs. George Wythe (24-3):

7 p.m., Gate City Middle School

The Skinny: These are two tradition-rich programs and square off in one of the night’s most anticipated matchups. … Twin Springs won the VHSL Group A title in 1993 and finished as runner-up in 2005. George Wythe won it all in 2008 and finished second in the state in 1985 and 2017. … Twin Springs took a 59-53 win over George Wythe in the quarterfinals of the 2004 Group A state tournament as Tyler Webb tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds. Webb is now the head coach at Twin Springs. … Twin Springs topped Hurley (87-32), Grundy (74-41) and Honaker (45-38) en route to its second straight regional championship. The Titans lost in the state semifinals to Auburn last season. “We have found our identity through our defense,” Webb said. “We have the ability to score, but it’s our defense that sets the tone for us.” ….Reed Kirtner (13.4 points per game), Ty Campbell (12.0 ppg), David Goode (11.8 ppg), Treyvon Rainey (8.9 ppg), Shane Huff (8.6 ppg), Brayden Rainey (6.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg) and Rex Delp (5.4 ppg) are the leaders for George Wythe. Huff dishes out 3.8 assists per game, while Brayden Rainey (4.7 rebounds per game) and Delp (4.0 rpg) crash the boards. “They are very athletic, have a lot of speed, can shoot from the perimeter,” Webb said. “They do what they do very well. Everybody that’s still playing is good. You just hope to be playing your best ball at this point of the season.” … The dynamic duo of Connor Lane (23.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 44 percent shooting from 3-point range) and Bradley Owens (20.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 32 percent from 3-point range) have led Twin Springs all season. “Two exceptional players and a solid surrounding cast of complimentary players,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. … George Wythe’s losses have been twice to Auburn (a team the Maroons have beaten three times) and once to Region 2C champion Radford.

Up Next: The winner plays either Auburn or Honaker on Monday or Tuesday at a side to be determined.

Auburn (23-6) vs. Honaker (18-9)

7 p.m., Floyd County High School

The Skinny: Honaker is in the state tournament for the first time since 2018 and the Tigers tangle with the defending VHSL Class 1 state champions. … Honaker began the season 0-4, but the Tigers have played well down the stretch. Parker Bandy and Caden Boyd are the top scorers for Honaker. Peyton Musick, Jaylon Hart, Gavin Whitt, Sean Gill and Aidan Lowe are also key contributors for the Tigers. “Our identity is defense,” said Honaker coach Waylon Hart. “We give up less than 45 points per game, hold our opponents under 38 percent shooting from the floor and average turning over our opponents more than 18 times a game. Offensively, we are very balanced and share the ball.” …. Nicholas Millirons, Drew Royal, Samuel Duncan, Bryce Gill and Coahan Gordon are the starters for Auburn. The Eagles downed Covington (75-45), Bland County (78-66) and George Wythe (65-55) to win the Region C tournament, overcoming a 13-point deficit to top GW in the finals. “Our defensive focus was really good,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons. “We also did a good job of limiting our turnovers.” … Auburn won a state title in 1967 and the Eagles were 2020 Class 1 co-champ to go along with last year’s state crown. … Honaker won it all in 1924 and finished as runner-up in 2015.

Up Next: The winner plays either Twin Springs or George Wythe on Monday or Tuesday in the state semifinals at a site to be determined.

Class 2

Virginia High (22-5) vs. Floyd County (20-5)

6:45 p.m., UVa-Wise’s Prior Center

The Skinny: Virginia High is in the state tournament for the second straight season. The Bearcats lost to Radford, 67-49, in last year’s quarterfinals. … The Bearcats are 41-15 over the course of the past two seasons after going just 4-11 during the COVID-shortened 2021 campaign. … VHS has not lost to a Class 2 opponent this winter. The Bearcats lost twice to rival Tennessee High and the other defeats came at the hands of Class 1 Lebanon, Region 1C runner-up George Wythe and Class 3 Abingdon. VHS owns wins over fellow Class 2 state tournament participants Graham (four times) and Strasburg … Senior guard Dante Worley is averaging 21 points and seven assists per game for Virginia High and has committed to continue his career at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, where tonight’s game will be held. Aquemini Martin (12 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks per game) and Ethan Carpenter (10 ppg, 6 rpg) are the other leaders. “Our identity is to play hard and fast,” said third-year VHS coach Julius Gallishaw. … Virginia High vanquished Wise County Central (64-48), Ridgeview (48-46) and Graham (52-50) to win the program’s first regional championship since 2012. What stood out to Gallishaw in those three wins? “Just our overall will to win through adversity,” he said. … Two-time all-state performer Kaiden Swortzel (17 points, eight rebounds per game), and sophomore Gavin Herrington (12 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals per contest) are the tone-setters for Floyd County. How would veteran head coach Brian Harman sum up his squad? “Hard-working, defensive team,” he said. “Unselfish, play hard.” … Virginia High won it all in 1927 and finished as state runner-up in 1960. Floyd County claimed a VHSL Group A state championship in 1997 and finished as runner-up in 1981 and 1987.

Up Next: The winner plays either Radford or Graham in the state semifinals on Monday or Tuesday at a site to be determined.

Radford (21-4) vs. Graham (12-13)

7 p.m., Radford University’s Dedmon Center

The Skinny: The Radford Bobcats playing in the state tournament in March? It’s almost a given. … The traditional power has won six state titles and finished as runner-up on four occasions during Rick Cormany’s 30 years as head coach at the school. “You can talk a lot about Radford and the success they have had through the years,” said Graham coach Todd Baker. “This year’s team is just as physical and tough. The coaching staff does a great job and we have tons of respect for their program.” … While Graham has a sub-.500 record, the G-Men have played a tough schedule. The bunch from Bluefield lost four times to Region 2D champion Virginia High, once to Region 1C runner-up George Wythe and twice to West Virginia sectional finalist Bluefield. Markelle Ray has been the stalwart for the G-Men. “It’s a very young team that continues to improve,” Baker said. … Radford ran the gauntlet as well. The Bobcats’ losses have come twice to Class 4 state tourney participant E.C. Glass, once in overtime to Class 3 qualifier Northside and once to fellow Class 2 tourney participant Floyd County. …. Senior Parker Prioleau is a lockdown defender, junior Gavin Cormany (15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds) is a point guard who has committed just 34 turnovers all season and agile 6-foot-8 wing Elijah Kelly averages 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. … Radford recorded wins over Alleghany (58-57), Gretna (64-45) and Floyd County (57-46) to win the Region 2C tournament. That win over Alleghany required double overtime. “Still a fairly young team with only two seniors,” said Rick Cormany, a George Wythe graduate. “We play solid defense for the most part and play pretty good offensively in transition.”

Up Next: Either Virginia High or Floyd County awaits in the state semifinals on Monday or Tuesday at a site to be determined.

GIRLS

Class 1

J.I. Burton (16-11) vs. Eastern Montgomery (22-6)

5 p.m., UVa-Wise’s Prior Center

The Skinny: The J.I. Burton Raiders are certainly playing their best basketball at the right time as they beat Lebanon (64-21), three-time defending state champion Honaker (43-40 in overtime) and Cumberland District rival Eastside (49-41) to win the program’s first regional title since 2011. The Raiders are in the state tournament for the first time since 2016. “We have grown up on the court,” said J.I. Burton coach Terry Sturgill. “Games with Honaker and Eastside were close games and tough. I feel like we understand the game and stay calm under pressure.” …. The team is averaging 12.7 assists and 12.3 steals per game. Sharpshooter Sarah Williams (16.5 points per game) is the top scorer and Rehgan Sensabaugh (9.5 rebounds per contest) owns the boards. … Sturgill is a 2000 J.I. Burton graduate and was an assistant coach to Mike Goforth in 2012 when the Raiders won the state championship. … Eastern Montgomery has established a single-season program record for wins under the direction of head coach Kelley Ryan Sutphin, an Emory & Henry College graduate. The Mustangs feature seven seniors in Lilly Underwood, Maddie Bruce, Logan Boone, Allison Bower, Abigail Felty, Jenna Gadd and Madeline Mirolli. Underwood became the first Eastern Montgomery girls player to score more than 1,000 career points since 2001. “With seven seniors, they are a tight-knit crew,” Sutphin said. “They work as a unit using their individual strengths to make up the whole. Every night is different with the potential for any one of them to step up and be a leader.” … Sutphin knows her team will have to play well against the Raiders. “J.I. Burton is going to be tough,” she said. “They outmatch us in size, but that is an obstacle we deal with a lot.”

Up Next: Either Fort Chiswell or Eastside awaits in the state semifinals on Monday or Tuesday at a site to be determined.

Fort Chiswell (20-8) vs. Eastside (22-5)

7 p.m., Carroll County High School

The Skinny: Eastside is in the state tournament for the first time since 2018, while Fort Chiswell has reached this point for the first time since 2016. … Three of Eastside’s five losses came during a tournament in Cherokee (North Carolina) in December…. Eastside sophomore guard Azzy Hammons (20.7 points, 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists per game) has already scored more than 1,000 career points. Taylor Clay (14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game) and Lexi Carter (8.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg) are the other stat leaders for Eastside. Reagan McCoy pulled down 18 rebounds in a game earlier this season, while Clay scored 29 points in a regional tournament semifinal win over Twin Valley. … Fort Chiswell is just 1-4 against Region 1D teams this year. The Pioneers lost twice to both Lebanon and Rural Retreat, while the only victory came over winless Northwood. … The Pioneers knocked off Narrows (66-42), Parry McCluer (54-50) and Eastern Montgomery (52-50 in overtime) to win the Region 1C tournament. Blair Jackson, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, is averaging 21.2 rebounds, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game to lead Fort Chiswell. Kara King, Meagan King, Carmen Brown, Sadie Robinson and Elizabeth Caldwell are also standouts for the Pioneers. … Fort Chiswell is the fourth program Howard Mayo has led to the state tournament as a head coach. He previously achieved that feat at Carroll County, Mount Airy (North Carolina) and Galax. His 2018 Galax squad dropped a 55-46 decision to Eastside in a state quarterfinal game. “Eastside is an outstanding program and Coach [Terri Anne Hill] Funk has done a very good job this year,” Mayo said. “They are deep, skilled and big. They play a lot of different defenses and do a good job pushing the ball up the floor. They can shoot the ball well from outside, attack the basket and crash the boards.”

Up Next: The winner plays either J.I. Burton or Eastern Montgomery in the state semifinals on Monday or Tuesday at a site to be determined.

Class 2

Gate City (23-5) vs. Glenvar (13-12)

7 p.m., Virginia High’s Bearcat Den

The Skinny: These teams meet in the state tournament for the second time in three years. Gate City rolled to a 55-38 win over Glenvar in the 2021 VHSL Class 2 state semifinals. … Lexi Ervin (11.6 points per game), Makayla Bays (10.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals per game), Addie Gibson (9.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg), Jaydyn Carrico (10.4 ppg) and Braylin Steele (7.7 ppg) have been the leaders of a balanced attack for Gate City. “This team genuinely cares about each other and doesn’t care who gets the credit,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “They are probably the most selfless team I have ever had. That has been of the biggest keys to their success this year.” … The Blue Devils beat Virginia High (69-38), Ridgeview (48-27) and Wise County Central (70-60) to win the Region 2D tournament. “I feel like we had a completely different mindset than we had in the previous weeks,” Houseright said. “They were focused and knew what had to be done.” … Senior Rhyan Harris (22.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.3 spg, 4.2 apg) is the player to watch for Glenvar. The Emory & Henry College signee has scored more than 1,000 career points and has nine double-doubles this season. Sophomore McKenzie Harris (11.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.5 apg) and senior Kaelon Thompson (8.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg) also highlight the attack for the Highlanders. Glenvar rallied for a 38-35 win over Chatham in the regional semis to clinch a state tournament spot. “We were down by three with 1:55 left and the girls were so nervous and thought the game was over, but they kept fighting and caused turnovers to get back in the game and eventually won,” said Glenvar coach Jeff Johnson. “A true example of playing hard all the way to the end.” … Having coached against the Blue Devils two years ago, Johnson knows the challenge that awaits. “[Gate City] can shoot and run the floor,” Johnson said. “Great on defense as well. Outside of [Class 3] Carroll County, maybe the toughest opponent we will have faced this season.” … Bays, Ervin and Kady Davidson of Gate City were also members of the school’s volleyball squad that won the Region 2D title and lost to Glenvar in the state semifinals.

Up Next: Either Wise County Central or Floyd County meets the winner in the state semifinals either Monday or Tuesday at a site to be determined.

Floyd County (20-5) vs. Wise County Central (23-6)

8:30 p.m., UVa-Wise’s Prior Center

The Skinny: These traditional powers have had postseason battles before and the programs have combined for 10 state championships. … Robin Dotson has won 715 games in 36 years as head coach at J.J. Kelly and Wise County Central. … Emmah McAmis (25 points per game), Grundy transfer Madison Looney (10 ppg), Abbie Jordan (8.5 ppg) and Emilee Brickey (8.0 ppg) have been the cornerstones for Central. “We’ve played well at times,” Dotson said. “We need more consistency.” … Floyd County coach Karen Pursifull Radford played hoops at Emory & Henry College from 1998-2001 and is in her second season as the head coach of the Buffaloes. … The trio of Kiley Hylton, Destiny Harman and Mackenzie Thompson are the tone-setters for Floyd County. Harman has committed to South Carolina-Aiken “Floyd is a good team that does a lot of things well,” Dotson said. “Good shooters and good guard play.” … The Buffaloes bested Patrick County (68-39), Alleghany (42-32) and Glenvar (54-36) to win the Region 2C tournament. “We love to score in transition and let defense create offense,” Radford said. … Floyd County shifted the game to the David J. Prior Convocation Center in Wise so fans at the school could watch both the girls and boys teams play state quarterfinal contests. … Central is 5-0 all-time in state quarterfinal games and none of them have been close. The Warriors beat Patrick Henry in 2013 (77-33), East Rockingham in 2017 (51-37), Martinsville in 2018 (53-34) and 2019 (68-39) and Alleghany in 2022 (57-41) in quarterfinal clashes. There were no quarterfinal rounds, just semifinals, in 2014 and 2015 when the Warriors won it all.

Up Next: The winner plays either Glenvar or Gate City in the state semifinals on Monday or Tuesday at a site to be determined.