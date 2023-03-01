Parker Bandy always seemed to be around the football during the 2022 season for the Honaker High School Tigers as his eight touchdowns as a wide receiver and six interceptions as a defensive back prove. Forty receptions and 28 solo tackles ended up on the stat line for the second-team all-state performer.

Those same instincts are evident these days too since Bandy is also a playmaker on the basketball court.

“He’s been our second-leading scorer, second in assists, first in rebounds and first in steals,” said Honaker coach Waylon Hart.

The emergence of Bandy has been among the many reasons Honaker (18-9) has had success this winter and the Tigers play Auburn (23-6) on Friday at 7 p.m. in a VHSL Class 1 boys basketball state quarterfinal clash at Floyd County High School.

How much has Bandy improved from last season?

“He was a player that came off the bench and played some here and there,” Hart said. “This year he has started every game.”

There are several explanations for his transformation from sophomore sub to exceptional junior.

“I think playing this summer really helped,” Bandy said. “Staying in the weight room and definitely our coaches helping in practice making my game better.”

The right mindset helped too.

“He just put his head down and worked,” Hart said. “I am sure he probably thought he should have played more last year, but instead of whining about it or transferring somewhere, he worked at it and now is one of our best players. That is unusual in sports today.”

Bandy had an 18-point, 13-rebound masterpiece in a 54-41 win over J.I. Burton in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament, but his most memorable performance came on Jan. 3 in a game against Black Diamond District rival Grundy.

Bandy found the bottom of the net on a baseline runner at the buzzer as the Tigers eked out a 55-53 overtime win. That wound up being a turning point in the season for Honaker.

“I think that is really where we got going and started playing good basketball,” Bandy said.

Bandy plays an unselfish brand of hoops.

“He has amazing court vision,” said teammate Aidan Lowe. “If a drive to the lane is open he takes, if someone comes off their man he dishes it. … He puts the team first and winning first.”

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Bandy blends a cerebral approach and excellent athleticism on the gridiron and hardwood.

“He is one of the smartest players I have ever been around,” said Honaker football coach Todd Tiller. “His intelligence, leadership and savvy athleticism makes him one of the top all-around athletes in the area.”

Honaker suffered a 45-38 loss to Twin Springs in last Saturday’s Region 1D title game and the Tigers will not be favored on Friday against Auburn, the defending Class 1 state champs.

Yet, Honaker has played tough since starting the season with four straight losses.

Bandy is doing what he always does in the days leading up to that game, getting back to work and preparing to make plays.

“We are definitely ready to respond from the tough loss and we know what we need to fix,” Bandy said. “We definitely know how crucial practice is before the game Friday. … We have been playing as underdogs all year. We have been doubted by so many and we are used to it. We are just going to use it as energy against Auburn.”