VHSL HALL OF FAME: Richlands' Mike Compton one of nine newest inductees

This is the second Hall Call for Compton.

In 2005 he became a member of the Sports Hall of Fame at West Virginia University, where he was a consensus All-American center for the Mountaineers in 1992.

“As a high school kid, I couldn’t have imagined the way my entire life turned out after 1986,” Compton said. “Being inducted or even considered for any kind of Hall of Fame was far and above anybody’s thoughts, particularly mine. I tried to stay well-grounded and that was my upbringing.

“I’m very humble and blessed to be able to be elected to the VHSL Hall of Fame. I know the late Gene Nolley, along with Larry Worrell and Dr. John Willis really pushed for me to get nominated and selected and I’m very appreciative. … There are probably way too many people to thank off the top of my head.”

VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun was Compton’s coach during his senior season at Richlands and remembers seeing the big man on campus for the first time.

“That was pretty amazing to walk in and see a kid that size,” Haun said. “When you coach high school football, you don’t see many kids that are 6-foot-6, 6-7 and Mike was probably about 280 pounds at that point.”