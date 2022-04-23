VHSL Hall of Fame ceremony today

Luke Owens (Grundy), Donnie Qualls (Rye Cove) and Ashton Bishop Williams (Gate City) will officially be inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame today.

The ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.

Owens was a three-time state heavyweight wrestling champion and also starred in football at Grundy. He later started on the offensive line at Virginia Tech and had a successful tenure as the head football coach at Wise County Central High School.

Qualls coached the girls track and field, basketball and volleyball teams at Rye Cove and had success in all of those sports. The Rye Cove graduate won two state titles in volleyball and went 385-79 leading the Eagles in that sport.

Williams was a multi-sport star at Gate City, excelling in cross country, volleyball, basketball and track and field. She won multiple titles in track and was on state title-winning teams in basketball and volleyball. She competed in track and field at East Tennessee State University.

Wednesday is deadline for Pappy Thompson nominations

The deadline for nominations for the annual Pappy Thompson Award for Excellence is April 27.

The award, which has been presented every year since 1982, honors the high school senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Deadline for nominations is Wednesday. The nominees will be listed in the Bristol Herald Courier on May 1, with stories on the five finalists and the winner slated for later in May.

The 2021 winner was Ella Maiden from Patrick Henry.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

E&H splits twinbill

Will Clark and Justin Day combined to pitch a four-hit shutout as Emory & Henry College earned a 3-0 win over Hampden-Sydney in the first game of a doubleheader.

McCray Sawyers had a RBI single in the fourth inning, while Will Reagan hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to account for E&H’s runs.

Sullivan East High School graduate Eli Milhorn had two hits in the nightcap for E&H (9-25), but the Wasps suffered a 10-3 setback.

King sweeps Chowan

King University used the longball to sweep a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from Chowan.

Davis Hall (Tennessee High) and Zachary Thomas slugged home runs in a 9-7 triumph for the Tornado (21-19, 14-12) in the opener, while Robbie Scott, Jack Flanagan and Chase Hilliard went deep to highlight a 10-2 victory in the second game.

ETSU vanquishes VMI

Justin Hanvey had five RBIs to highlight East Tennessee State University’s 10-5 victory over Virginia Military Institute. ETSU is now 23-12.

UVa-Wise swept

Justin Reed (Twin Springs) had a productive day at the plate for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but the Highland Cavaliers were swept by Queens in a South Atlantic Conference season-ending doubleheader by scores of 9-3 and 9-7.

Reed had a RBI in the first game and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the second game. He ended the season with a .243 batting average.

Evan Stanley (Wise County Central) had a hit in the first game for the Cavs, who finished 18-32.

SWCC falls

Patrick Henry Community College swept a doubleheader from Southwest Virginia Community College on Saturday by scores of 10-0 and 5-3.

SWCC (2-35-1) has lost 22 straight.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa-Wise sweeps Mars Hill

Senior Kaylee Jones (Eastside) drove in a run in each game in her final doubleheader at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise as the Highland Cavaliers swept a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader from Mars Hill by scores of 9-1 and 14-4.

Kara Long (Lebanon) had two RBIs in the first game, while Mady Buchanan bashed a home run in the nightcap.

Wasps swept by Mount Olive

Emory & Henry’s season came to a close as the Wasps were swept in a doubleheader by Mount Olive via scores of 5-2 and 6-2.

Lydia Taylor led the way for E&H (26-17) with two hits in the first game and a home run in the nightcap.

Mount Olive (39-11) finished tied with King University atop the Conference Carolinas standings, but lost the tiebreaker to the Tornado for the top seed for the league tournament. The Trojans took out their frustrations against another local squad as they pounded out 17 hits on the day.