VHSL GOLF: Castlewood's Bradley, Grundy's McComas finish 1-2 at Region 1D tournament; Castlewood takes team title

MARION, Va. – The conditions were blustery on Monday at Holston Hills Community Golf Course, but Castlewood High School sophomore Abby Bradley never got flustered.
Bradley fired a 79 to earn medalist honors and led the way as the Blue Devils claimed the VHSL Region 1D championship.
Jacob Lasley (85), Coleman Cook (93), Bri Phillips (97), Connor Robinette (98) and Bailee Varney (101) also competed for Castlewood as the Blue Devils beat three-time defending regional champ Holston by 22 strokes to take the team title.
Castlewood will play in the Class 1 state tournament at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford on April 19.
With only one team per region qualifying for the state tournament this year due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the Blue Devils didn’t let the pressure get to them.
“ We’ve been working for this since 2019, when we only placed two of our kids to go on to state,” said Castlewood coach Bob Ramey. “These kids have worked really hard since then. They’ve been out practicing in the rain, the wind and the snow the last few weeks. It was very important for them to get out here and get it done.”
Bradley set the pace and wasn’t bothered by those gusts that were present all day at the course in Smyth County.
“ The wind was blowing in every direction you could think of,” Bradley said. “I just tried to play club-up, club-down and just stay mentally focused.”
Bradley had carded a 77 seven days earlier at the Cumberland District tournament at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville. The Blue Devils won that event as well.
“ Abby really did a good job,” Ramey said. “She’s been playing some of her best golf lately. It’s a team effort and we’ve got nine good kids on this team and we’re proud of them.”
Grundy’s Peyton McComas (81), Holston’s Austin Berry (81) and Chilhowie’s Chase Coley (83) were those behind Bradley on the individual leaderboard as that trio qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
McComas beat Berry on the first hole of a playoff for second place.
“ I played pretty good,” McComas said. “I left a few shots out there; I could’ve maybe shot a 78 or 77, but I just tried to keep my damage down and play a smart round of golf.”
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound McComas is the rare combination of a three-time state wrestling champion, football standout and state golf tourney qualifier.
He also plans to play baseball for the first time since he was 8 years old this spring.
“ After the grind of wrestling, it’s good to come out on the golf course and just relax,” McComas said. “It’s a fun sport.”
This will be the first appearance in the state golf tournament for McComas, who has had a splendid senior year to say the least. He has signed to continue his wrestling career at NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb University.
“ It’s been different with COVID, but it’s probably been the most memorable year of my high school career, because it’s been the most fun,” McComas said. “We make do with what we’ve got and had fun with it.”
Abby Bradley and her teammates had some fun as well on Monday.
“ I went [to the state tournament] last year as an individual, but I’m so happy we made it as a team this time,” she said. “I’m just glad we could all pull through today.”
Region 1D
At Holston Hills Golf Course (Marion)
Team Scores
Castlewood 354, Holston 376, Northwood 393, Thomas Walker 414, Grundy 423, Honaker 515
Individual Results
Castlewood – Abby Bradley 79, Jacob Lasley 85, Coleman Cook 93, Bri Phillips 97, Connor Robinette 98, Bailee Varney 101
Holston – Austin Berry 81, Dylan Thomson 97, Brycen Richardson 98, Thomas Roark 100, Braxton Vannoy 107, Cade Morrison 111
Northwood – Nick Prater 95, Skyler Thompson 96, Walker Jones 98, Savannah Riley 104, Denim Kirk 122
Thomas Walker – Cameron Grabeel 87, Aiden Grabeel 105, Adam Hollandsworth 107, Collyn Cave 115
Grundy – Peyton McComas 81, Austin Deel 89, John Thornberry 125, Chase Steele 128
Honaker – Payton Baldwin 110, Caiden Ball 127, Caden Baldwin 138, Lucas Helton 140
Individual Qualifiers
Chase Coley (Chilhowie) 83, Andy Heil (Patrick Henry) 90, Dillan Powers (Chilhowie) 94, Chris Branham (J.I. Burton) 98, Jonathan Kern (Rye Cove) 105, Jacob Sawyer (Eastside) 105
Notes: Castlewood’s team qualified for the state tournament, set for April 19 in Radford. Grundy’s Peyton McComas (81), Holston’s Austin Berry (81) and Chilhowie’s Chase Coley (83) qualified for the state tourney as individuals. McComas beat Berry on the first playoff hole for second place.