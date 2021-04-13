VHSL GOLF: Castlewood's Bradley, Grundy's McComas finish 1-2 at Region 1D tournament; Castlewood takes team title

MARION, Va. – The conditions were blustery on Monday at Holston Hills Community Golf Course, but Castlewood High School sophomore Abby Bradley never got flustered.

Bradley fired a 79 to earn medalist honors and led the way as the Blue Devils claimed the VHSL Region 1D championship.

Jacob Lasley (85), Coleman Cook (93), Bri Phillips (97), Connor Robinette (98) and Bailee Varney (101) also competed for Castlewood as the Blue Devils beat three-time defending regional champ Holston by 22 strokes to take the team title.

Castlewood will play in the Class 1 state tournament at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford on April 19.

With only one team per region qualifying for the state tournament this year due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the Blue Devils didn’t let the pressure get to them.

“ We’ve been working for this since 2019, when we only placed two of our kids to go on to state,” said Castlewood coach Bob Ramey. “These kids have worked really hard since then. They’ve been out practicing in the rain, the wind and the snow the last few weeks. It was very important for them to get out here and get it done.”