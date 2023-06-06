EMORY, Va. – Playing tennis through a relentless sun and in her second tie-breaker of a 4-hour, 40-minute day, Abingdon junior Katy Creasy was motivated by an elusive goal.

“We’ve been trying to reach the state championship since forever. That was the thought running through my head,” Creasy said.

That thought materialized into a tasty reality when Creasy and fellow junior Eller Buddington scored the decisive point in a 5-4 win over the Spotswood Blazers in the VHSL Class 3 semifinals Monday at Emory & Henry College.

The AHS pair posted a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) decision at the No. 3 doubles spot, as Creasy scrambled for crisp volleys and Buddington mesmerized her foes with deep topspin lobs.

How did Buddington handle the pressure?

“Man, my emotions were going crazy,” Buddingon said. “We all wanted to qualify for the state finals so bad, and we were able to stay focused until the end. “

Abingdon (19-3) will compete for the Class 3 crown on Thursday morning at Virginia Tech in a 10:30 start against defending state champion Maggie Walker.

“We’re always thankful, but never satisfied,” Buddington said

Monday’s marathon was a rematch from last year, where Spotswood earned a 5-3 triumph.

Boosted by its usual crowd of supporters, AHS took a 2-0 lead as top seeds Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall breezed to straight set wins.

The drama began after that and kept building until 3:40 in the afternoon.

‘’I’m too old for this without having a heart attack,” AHS coach Jim Barker said. “It was nice to have the match come down to our two multi-sport athletes in Katy and Eller. They’ve been in pressure situations before and held up well again.”

AHS collected it third win in singles as Buddington held steady en route to a 6-1, 7-5 victory at the No. 6 spot.

But when Creasy lost in a third-set tie breaker, the match moved to doubles.

“We knew that we were playing a quality opponent and we told our girls that it would likely come down to doubles,” Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said. “This was high-level tennis at every spot.”

Spotswood (19-2) advanced to the Class 3 championship last season before falling to traditional power Maggie Walker. Three senior graduated off that Spotswood squad and there was just one senior in Monday’s lineup.

“We played our best tennis at the end of this season and today was one of our best matches all year,” Edwards said. “Abingdon has a good coach and lot of good players, and we have a lot respect for that program.”

Wimmer and Woodall kicked off doubles play with a 6-1, 6-1 victory. When Spotswood took a straight victory at the No. 2 position, the spotlight was on Buddington and Creasy.

How tight are the AHS juniors?

“Katy and I are best friends,” Buddington said. “We hang out every day and play tennis all the time, including doubles.”

Creasy is the sister of University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy, while Buddington is the daughter of the former AHS distance running star Rich Buddington.

“Playing a tie-breaker in singles earlier in the day actually helped me get in more reps and find a comfort zone for doubles,” Creasy said.

The swing moment came after the Spotswood doubles tandem of Allison Huffman and Charlotte Jesteadt grabbed a 3-0 advantage in the second set.

Enter Barker.

“I told the girls that they just needed to go back to what they did in the first set,” Barker said. “Instead of going for big shots, they focused on keeping the ball in the play and gradually worked themselves back into the match.”

Barker offered some insight into the success of the 2023 Falcons and the past four AHS teams.

“We work as a team on volleys, passing shots and lobs,” Barker said. “Just feeding balls to a player is not enough. They have to do it on the own.”

Drained but smiling, Barker saluted his squad before an emotional team photo session.

“Lauren and Grayson dominated like they have all year, and I was very impressed with the conditioning of Katy and Eller in this heat,” Barker said.

Creasy had enough energy to summon a victory yell after the clinching point.

“I was running adrenaline at the end, but it all worth it,” Creasy said.