VHSL GIRLS REGION 2D: VHS takes 57-53 win over Wise Central in 2 OTs

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High completed an incredible comeback Monday night, overcoming a dismal first half to shock five-time state champion Wise County Central by a 57-53 count in double overtime to open the Region 2D girls basketball tournament.

The victory sends the Bearcats (10-6) to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. region semifinal at defending state champion Gate City.

Wise Central, meanwhile, ends its season at 10-4.

“Tip your hat to Virginia High,” said 34-year veteran Robin Dotson, who has six state titles to his credit. “Tremendous comeback.”

The Bearcats were able to win despite making just 5 of its first 37 shots — 5 of 31 in the first half in trailing 25-13 at intermission.

“I told the girls this was a marathon and not a sprint,” said sixth-year VHS boss Kevin Timmons.

Virginia High, forcing 10 second-half turnovers with a tough diamond-and-one press, got behind Maria Wilson and Madison Worley to storm back after trailing 37-24 with eight minutes left in regulation.

“We rode our big senior horse [Worley],” Timmons said. “She’s built for this. And Maria, if you’re going to lead this team you’ve got to do it on both ends, and she did.”