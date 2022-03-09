VHSL GIRLS HOOPS: Former Southwest District member Carroll County goes for Class 3 state title Thursday in first trip to finals

Sallie Lefler Moss saw her share of quality basketball teams over the course of the 2021-22 season.

The veteran coach of Southwest District girls hoops champion Marion, her Scarlet Hurricanes split a pair of regular-season games with defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Honaker.

Marion’s season came to an end with a loss to eventual Class 2 title-game participant Wise County Central in the semifinals of the regional tournament.

Yet, there were two games against Class 3 finalist Carroll County – games in which the ‘Canes suffered defeats by lopsided scores of 69-35 and 72-39 – that led Moss to make a bold claim.

“ They could possibly be the best high school team I’ve seen through the years,” she said. “There really isn’t one person to shut down, but a whole entire unit that works seamlessly together.”

Carroll County has been consistently good for more than two decades and the Cavaliers (24-1) try to claim their first state championship today when they play the Meridian Mustangs (24-1) at 6 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

In what is the program’s 12th state tournament appearance, a trip to the finals finally came to fruition.

“ We felt like we’ve left a few games out there at the end of the season the last couple of years,” said Carroll County coach Marc Motley. “Our kids have really bought in and have been playing with a chip on their shoulder is the best way I can say it.”

There was a time when Carroll County wasn’t a powerhouse.

A stretch occurred in the early-1990s that saw the Cavaliers lose 52 of the 62 games they played, but things begin to turn around after Howard Mayo took over as head coach in 1993.

“ The first group helped set the tone and worked very hard,” Mayo said. “They actually beat Blacksburg when they were the defending state champs in the New River District tournament to snap a four-year district losing streak. Blacksburg would go on and win their second straight state championship.”

Carroll County shared the Southwest District regular-season title with Grundy in 1998 in what was a milestone moment.

In 1999, the Cavaliers advanced to the regional finals (losing to Virginia High) and made the state tournament for the first time.

The wins have continued to pile up since Motley began calling the shots.

Carroll County was a member of the Southwest District from the 1996-97 season until 2012-13 and vied with the likes of Grundy, Tazewell and Richlands for district championship hardware.

VHSL reclassification shifted Carroll County to the River Ridge District nine years ago and the Cavs now compete in the Three Rivers District.

Does Motley miss those long bus rides to Grundy?

“ It’s not much better for us going to Allegany and James River than it was going to Grundy and Richlands,” Motley said. “Alleghany’s about 2 ½ hours, 2:40 for us on a bus.”

Located in Hillsville just off Interstate 81, the school’s student enrollment comes from a vast area as students reside in such communities as Cana, Corinth, Dugspur, Fancy Gap, Lambsurg, Laurel Fork, Sylvatus and Woodlawn .

Carroll County is just a long jumpshot from Mayberry aka Mount Airy, North Carolina, aka the birthplace of Andy Griffith.

Not located in the coalfields and just on the edge of the New River Valley, it’s in a unique geographical place.

“ It has presented a huge challenge for us the last couple of years, because we have been pretty successful and we can’t find people to play,” Motley said. “This year we went to the Smoky Mountain Classic [in Gatlinburg, Tennessee] just to find teams to play. Pulaski County is a tremendous program and we play them every year, but we have a hard time finding people around here to schedule. We wind up going on the road a lot. We’ve probably had more home games in the playoffs than we did in the regular season.”

A loss to Class 4 semifinalist Pulaski County is the only blemish on Carroll County’s record. The Cavaliers own 12 wins over state tournament teams and seven victories against squads that won 20 or more games.

They posted a 106-61 win over Fort Defiance in the state quarterfinals, matching the single-game, school-record for points scored that had been established in a 1999 victory over Richlands in the semifinals of the SWD tournament.

The Cavaliers have just one senior (Madison Stockner) and their balanced attack also includes standouts such as Alyssa Ervin, Jaelyn Hagee, Kalee Easter, Ashlyn Richardson, Lauren Alley and Bella Crotts.

Carroll County opened the Region 3D tournament with a 68-28 quarterfinal win over the Abingdon Falcons. What stood out the most to AHS coach Jimmy Brown that night?

“ The offensive efficiency,” Brown said. “Everytime down the floor they are going to get a good look. Either from the fast break or from a set, they are getting a good shot. And if you are fortunate enough for them to miss, they might just get an offensive rebound and score anyway.”

A sophomore, Ervin has scored 36 and 35 points in two state tournament games and is part of the Ervin lineage of hoops stars from Scott County, Virginia. Her grandfather, Kenny, was the former head basketball coach at Rye Cove.

Ex-VHSL career scoring king Stacy Ervin from Twin Springs and Elon University sharpshooter Zac Ervin from Gate City are among her cousins.

“ She’s just an unbelievable athlete and one of those kids that has a tremendous motor,” Motley said. “She plays with absolutely no fear.”

Carroll County has long had a good feeder program and all the players on this year’s roster began playing on the same AAU squad in the second grade as cohesiveness was formed.

A 1988 graduate of now-defunct Fieldale-Collinsville High School near Martinsville, Motley has won 75.7 percent of his games (377-121) in 20 seasons leading Carroll County.

“ I have a ton of respect for Coach Motley,” Brown said. “From the Southwest District days until now, his teams are always going to play hard and execute. He runs terrific offensive sets and his kids always seem to shoot the ball well.”

There’s also a matter of community pride.

“ You can’t tell me there’s a single place in the state of Virginia that will support you like these Carroll County people do – even in good and bad,” Motley said. “Those people are there when you’re 10-10 or 20-1.”

Carroll County faces another quality program in Meridian, which is located in the Washington, D.C., suburbs, was formerly known as George Mason and already has five state titles to its credit. The Mustangs beat Gate City in the 2012 Group A, Division 2 finals and downed J.J. Kelly in the 1998 Group A state championship game.

Expect a caravan of Carroll Countians to make the trek to the state capital as the Cavaliers try to claim the second team championship in school history – the softball team won it all in 2015. Carroll County schools have already announced an early dismissal for Thursday.

For a county known as the home of beloved former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer, 1979 Miss America winner Kylene Barker and for hosting the largest flea market east of the Mississippi River, being home to the 2022 VHSL Class 3 girls basketball state champions would be a pretty big achievement as well.

“ I told the girls, ‘You’re good enough to win this thing,’ “ Motley said. “Win or lose Thursday night, our kids are locked in and ready to play.”

