VHSL GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE SEMIS: Gate City rolls past Glenvar, 55-38

GATE CITY, Va. — Don’t look now, but Gate City is back at it again.

That old-time football power in Scott County has all but become a basketball school these days, now that Gate City has earned yet another a shot at a VHSL state championship with a 55-38 dusting of visiting Glenvar in girls Class 2 semifinal play Wednesday night.

The defending Class 2 champion Blue Devils (17-1) get their chance at a repeat title Saturday at 7 p.m., when they host the unbeaten (12-0) Luray Bulldogs, semifinal winners over King William by a ridiculous 82-23 count.

Not quite 12 months ago, Gate City beat the same Luray team 64-54 in Richmond to win the 2020 state championship.

“We’ll have to play really well to beat them, and we know that,” said 14-year Gate City coach Kelly Houseright. “I think it’ll be a good game. Their coach and I said last year that we hope to see each other again, so here we are.”

Over the last four seasons, Gate City’s boys and girls have now reached the Class 2 final twice each, each capturing a championship.

Winning never goes out of style at a school that’s won a bunch over the years.