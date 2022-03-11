VHSL GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE BASKETBALL: Wise Central's Emmah McAmis is a game-changer

Did Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson envision that Emmah McAmis would make such an immediate impact for his team this season that she would quickly become one of Southwest Virginia’s most dynamic girls basketball players?

“Yes,” Dotson said. “I knew she would be a game-changer.”

It didn’t take her long to showcase her splendid skillset as the freshman phenom went for 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, seven steals and one block in her varsity debut back in December during a 63-21 victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

“I really wasn’t nervous for the first game,” McAmis said. “I remember telling myself that I have prepared for this for a long time and I was ready … I knew as well that I had a great team that I was playing with this season. That game was one I’ll never forget.”

There have been plenty of unforgettable moments since then for the productive playmaker, who is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Warriors (25-5) entering today’s VHSL Class 2 state championship game against the Luray Bulldogs (27-2) at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

McAmis plays with a style that belies her inexperience and that could come from her upbringing.

Her dad, T.J. McAmis, is a former basketball coach.

Her brother, Isaiah McAmis, plays at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Her older sister, Hannah McAmis, was a member of two girls basketball state championship teams at Wise County Central.

McAmis also spent the spring playing against high-quality competition as a member of the Nautilus Express AAU team.

Yet, she’s still picked up some valuable lessons over the course of her first 30 games on the varsity level.

“I think my confidence has come a long way,” McAmis said. “I’ve had to learn a lot through the season. One was being confident in what I was doing. There were times that I would be very hesitant during the game, but I have told myself that I have played many basketball games and know what to do. I just need to follow my instincts and have confidence in not only myself, but also my teammates.”

The ninth-grader did have to get familiar with her new teammates and that took some time.

At one point, Central was 0-2 in Mountain 7 District play.

“We did have a rough start, but at that time I knew it hadn’t clicked yet between everyone,” McAmis said. “None of us had really ever played together. The only time we did was when we were younger. Once we won the district tournament championship, I think that really just showed us what we could do. At that time, everything clicked and we have been doing very well since then.”

McAmis runs point for a balanced offensive attack as Jill Sturgill, Bayleigh Allison, Abbie Jordan, Emilee Brickey and Isabella Sturgill have had their own memorable moments for the Warriors too.

McAmis recorded 24 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block in a 57-41 state quarterfinal win over Alleghany and followed that up with a 24-point, seven-steal, five-rebound, four-assist performance in a 49-35 state semifinal triumph over Gate City.

“They have a guard — she’s legit,” Luray coach Joe Lucas told the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record in regards to McAmis. “She’s probably the best guard we’ve seen all year.”

The big stage hasn’t been too big for McAmis.

“I really never get nervous for the games,” McAmis said. “I’m usually pretty calm and just ready to play, although I did get pretty nervous for the [quarterfinal] game. … I kept telling myself it’s just another basketball game, but I think it was more my competitive nature making me nervous, because I wanted to win so bad. Once we started playing, the nerves went away and I was starting to be calm and play my game.”

McAmis never slacks either, going all out, all the time when she is on the floor: fearlessly driving to the rim, aggressively hounding the player she’s guarding, assertively crashing the boards and vigorously diving for a loose ball as her face contorts into purposeful expressions as she does so.

Above all else, Emmah McAmis wants to win and she can be part of her most important victory to date on Saturday in Richmond.

“Her competitiveness is what is most impressive about her,” Dotson said.

