VHSL GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE BASKETBALL: Honaker hosts Riverheads in title game Sunday

A season after being declared co-state champions, the Honaker Tigers are aiming to have sole ownership of the top prize this time around.
Honaker (13-0) hosts the Riverheads Gladiators (10-5) today at 3 p.m. in the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball title game, a moment the team from Russell County has been anxiously awaiting since last March when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented them from playing in the finals.
It was March 12, 2020, when Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency in the early stages of the pandemic and the Virginia High School League canceled the Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 championship games.
It occurred a mere 2 ½ hours before Honaker was scheduled to face Surry County for the Class 1 crown at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center as they received word the season was over and the Tigers and their opponent would share the championship.
Members of the team were left with an empty feeling as they didn’t get to play in the state finals they had worked so hard to reach and vowed that 2021 would be their year.
“I don’t think the thought’s ever left our mind from the moment we pulled out of Richmond coming home,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “We wanted to be able to work hard and get the opportunity to get back and we’re so thankful to get that chance and we just want to take care of business on Sunday.”
Seniors LeeAnna McNulty, Akilah Boyd and Halle Hilton have been particularly focused on earning some redemption.
“Last year in Richmond, watching Gate City win the [Class 2] championship earlier in the day and rushing out on the court after their win made each of us eager to step on the court and compete for the championship,” Boyd said. “Being told our game was canceled shortly after that left each of us extremely heartbroken. Although we experienced this extreme upset, I believe it has given us more of a desire to make it back to the championship and finish what we started last year.”
A win today would also be special for Miller.
Honaker went 83-19 over the course of four seasons and reached the state tournament twice during her playing career at the school, including a state semifinal setback in 1996 to rival Haysi. She later starred at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College and was the point guard for a team that reached the NAIA national tourney.
Since becoming the head coach at her alma mater, she has had to endure some state tournament disappointments.
Honaker lost to Chilhowie in the 2014 state finals and suffered setbacks in the state semifinals in 2017 and 2019. There was the cancellation of the finals and the co-champs designation last season.
“Winning the state championship would mean just as much to our coach, and we owe it to her for the many sacrifices she has made for our team,” Boyd said. “Each of us has the same goal, and it is a true blessing having teammates that always have one another’s back and a coach that believes in us with her whole heart. We are one step away from accomplishing our goal, and these memories will last a lifetime.”
The pandemic led to a reshuffling of seasons, truncated schedules and a change of sites for state title games.
It’s only fitting that Honaker’s coronation could happen on its home floor.
“It is truly surreal the moment my team is living in,” Boyd said. “Each of us has put in the hard work to get to where we are today and are ready to finish the mission.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570