VHSL GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE BASKETBALL: Honaker hosts Riverheads in title game Sunday

Seniors LeeAnna McNulty, Akilah Boyd and Halle Hilton have been particularly focused on earning some redemption.

“Last year in Richmond, watching Gate City win the [Class 2] championship earlier in the day and rushing out on the court after their win made each of us eager to step on the court and compete for the championship,” Boyd said. “Being told our game was canceled shortly after that left each of us extremely heartbroken. Although we experienced this extreme upset, I believe it has given us more of a desire to make it back to the championship and finish what we started last year.”

A win today would also be special for Miller.

Honaker went 83-19 over the course of four seasons and reached the state tournament twice during her playing career at the school, including a state semifinal setback in 1996 to rival Haysi. She later starred at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College and was the point guard for a team that reached the NAIA national tourney.

Since becoming the head coach at her alma mater, she has had to endure some state tournament disappointments.

Honaker lost to Chilhowie in the 2014 state finals and suffered setbacks in the state semifinals in 2017 and 2019. There was the cancellation of the finals and the co-champs designation last season.