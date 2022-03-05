VHSL GIRLS CLASS 1 QUARTERFINALS: Honaker rolls past Auburn, 61-38, and into semis

HONAKER, Va. – Defense has been the signature of the Honaker girls basketball team, and it was not going to change 28 games into the season.

The defending Class 1 state champions advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth season in a row by forcing 24 Auburn turnovers to defeat the Eagles 61-38 on Friday night at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.

“ This is the fun time of the season to be playing,” Honaker head coach Misty Miller said. “I’m so proud of all these girls, we knew we had to come out and play our game and I think they did just that. Especially in the second quarter, it seemed they loosened up and played the style we’ve played all year.”

Auburn (20-7) stayed with the Tigers for eight minutes. It was back-and-forth, with the Eagles up 11-9, Kate Jessee stuck in a put-back to tie it for the fifth time at 11-all at the end of the first frame.

Honaker went on an 8-0 run to open the second quarter with the Eagles committing four turnovers on their first five possessions. Led by Lara McClanahan and Kylie Vance, the Tigers exploded for 23 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 34-17 advantage at the break.

It seems someone different steps up to lead the Tigers offense each game. The 5-foot-3 McClanahan, one of the smallest players on the floor, did that in this one, scoring a game-high 16 points.

“ I’m getting a sense of what it’s like to do this for the third year in a row,” McClanahan said. “It’s really amazing. I really feel our defense has brought us here. I just want to play good defense all the time and on offense get the ball to the hole when I can.”

The athletic McClanahan was hard to stop, connecting on 6-of-9 from the floor, most of which came in the paint.

“ Lu [McClanahan] stepped up,” Misty Miller said. “With her speed, she can get to the rim anytime she wants to. I’ve been encouraging her all week. I told her that was a big key for us. She did exactly what we needed her to do.”

Any thoughts the Eagles had of a second-half comeback faded quickly. Honaker started the third quarter on a 9-2 sprint to push the lead to 24 points. The Tigers were able to maintain the momentum, with a 52-27 advantage going to the fourth quarter.

Honaker was able to put it into cruise control the final eight minutes to put it away.

“ We knew it would be a tough game coming down here,” Auburn coach Tabby Kratz said. “It was over a two-hour drive and our girls don’t do well traveling but we gave it our all. After our loss to Parry McCluer [in the Region 1C finals], it was tough to come back.”

Allyson Martin led Auburn with 15 points, while Hannah Huffman added 11 for the Eagles.

Other contributors for Honaker included Alayna McNulty, who had a monster night with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Tailor Nolley added 12 points, six boards, and four steals. Kylie Vance continued her stellar play with 10 points, five assists, four boards and four steals.

The Region 1D champion Tigers (25-3) will travel to Region 1C champion Parry McCluer in the Class 1 state semifinals on Monday. The Blues defeated Grundy 58-55 in overtime on Friday night.

Tip-off on Monday is slated for 6 p.m.

“ I’m just really blessed to have this team,” McClanahan said. “We’re coming together, and I really hope we can finish it.”