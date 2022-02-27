VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jessi Looney provides a spark for Grundy

The girls basketball team at Grundy High School needed a spark last Thursday and it came as no surprise that Jessi Looney provided it.

The 5-foot-9 junior’s impressive reverse layup with 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter was the first field goal of the game for the slow-starting Golden Wave and the team eventually rallied for a 32-27 overtime win over Rural Retreat in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Looney spent the rest of the game battling on the boards, dishing out passes to open teammates and playing lockdown defense in helping Grundy clinch its first state tourney bid since 1998.

The achievement 24 years in the making came to fruition in large part to Looney’s all-around effort that is a regular occurrence.

“Jessi has the biggest heart of any athlete I’ve ever met,” said Grundy coach Hannah Stiltner. “She never gives up and gives 110 percent every single game. She is so unselfish that she would rather have an assist than a point any day.”

It helps that Looney is one of the best athletes walking the halls at Grundy. She has also competed in volleyball, cross country, softball and track and field for the Golden Wave and is contemplating possibly joining Grundy’s soccer squad this spring.

“Jessi is the type of athlete that can play any sport and be great at it,” Stiltner said. “She is a stellar defensive player. She is the type of person you do not want guarding you because she is going to be in your face the entire time. She can do it all. Every game she makes it in every category on the stat sheet – points, steals, assists and rebounds.”

Looney is averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and three steals per game entering this weekend’s Class 1 state quarterfinal game on the road against either Auburn or Parry McCluer.

This will not be her first experience on the state’s big stage, however.

She finished in the top-15 at the last three state cross country meets and had a fifth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run at last year’s VHSL Class 1 state track and field championships in Harrisonburg.

“Having competed in the state cross country and track meets will definitely help going into state basketball,” Looney said. “With experience at the state level, I have realized that the competition is very intense. The state level is serious and competitors really give it all they got.”

To use a term from her distance-running activity, Grundy has used a late-season kick down the stretch to be among the final eight girls hoops teams still standing in the VHSL’s smallest classification.

“Towards the end of the regular season we got in a little slump and were just not playing like ourselves as much,” Looney said. “Once we got out of the rut, we’ve been playing like the team we know we can be. I have learned a lot this season and I am so grateful.”

Jessi Looney isn’t the only player with that last name that will be on the scouting report of the quarterfinal opponent. Sophomore Madison Looney has had a breakout season and is usually good for a double-double each game.

“Madison Looney and I are actually not related, but we have played basketball together since we were in the third grade,” Jessi Looney said. “I can rely on her to score at any given time and she makes some of the best plays. It’s great playing with her and the rest of the team, because we trust and know each other’s abilities and how we can use them for the best.”

Whoever and wherever Grundy plays in the state quarterfinals, one thing is certain: Jessi Looney will go full speed ahead.

“My team feeds off Jessi’s energy,” Stiltner said. “When Jessi is up, the whole team is up. She really is the glue that holds us all together. She does all of the little things that it takes to win and all of those little things turn into big things for us. … We would not be the team we are without Jessi.”