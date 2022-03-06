VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Honaker senior Lara McClanahan will play in her fourth state semifinal, this time against an old foe

Lara McClanahan walked off the court at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center on a March evening in 2019 having scored five points, pulled down four rebounds, swiped two steals and learned some valuable lessons about playing the state’s best on the big stage.

She was a ninth-grader for the Honaker Tigers in that 48-31 state semifinal setback to Parry McCluer, which won its third straight VHSL Class 1 girls basketball championship a few days later.

“Parry McCluer had a great team with fast defense and they were hungry,” McClanahan said. “Playing then at a young age had me nervous and after we lost I truly was sad, because in my mind I thought we could win, having an underdog mentality.

“After the game, something in my head just clicked and I knew I wanted to be like them for the rest of my career. I honestly think it was an eye-opener for everyone and it was more helpful than devastating.”

It was a passing of the torch so to speak as well.

Honaker shared the 2020 Class 1 state title with Surry County due to the COVID-19 outbreak, while going unbeaten to win the 2021 crown and replacing Parry McCluer as the resident powerhouse in the state’s smallest classification.

While Honaker (25-3) is two wins away from a three-peat, Parry McCluer (26-1) will try to reestablish its place as the top Class 1 squad when the teams play at 6 p.m. today in a state semifinal contest in Buena Vista.

This will be the fourth state semifinal game McClanahan has played in, a feat few high school players ever achieve.

“This is truly a dream,” McClanahan said. “Everyone on my team has worked so hard to get to this point and we are hungry. This mentality has helped us a lot. It also means so much with all the support we have from our community and fans. They truly want the best for us. With saying this, I am truly blessed to get to experience this more than once in my life. I have thought about this since I was a little girl and it’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

McClanahan has thrived in high-pressure situations.

She converted a key bucket with 1:15 remaining in a state semifinal win over Patrick Henry in 2020 and pulled down 12 boards in last year’s semifinal win over the George Wythe Maroons.

Yet, her stomach still churns before each game.

“With all honesty, I still get so nervous that I feel like I am about to throw up,” McClanahan said. “I have always experienced that since I was little and playing Little League and travel ball. However, I know that this is a basketball game and I need to respect my opponents and still have confidence that our team can play just as good as the other team. When the ball is tossed up in the air at the start of the game all of that goes away and I’m ready to play with my team.”

Trying to devise a gameplan to stop Honaker can making opposing coaches jittery.

“Very, very talented,” said Parry McCluer coach Adam Gilbert. “They get after you defensively and they are very efficient on the offensive end of the floor. They can beat you in many different ways.”

The Tigers have not lost to a Class 1 opponent in two years, are riding a 20-game winning streak and have won 13 consecutive postseason games since a loss to Patrick Henry in the 2020 Region 1D finals.

Honaker’s scoring is balanced and the defense is tenacious.

Members of the team also seem to have fun while piling up those victories.

“We really work hard in practice and you can tell that everyone wants to do good,” McClanahan said. “I believe that’s why we have so much fun, because even though it can be high intensity most of the time, we know we have everyone’s back. We all have a common goal and we love playing the sport of basketball.”

Katie Claytor is the only member of Parry McCluer’s roster who played in that previous state semifinal showdown against Honaker.

She and McClanahan will be contributing for their teams tonight, just like they did as freshmen. Only this time, their high school careers will be on the line.

“Parry McCluer is a good team and we will definitely have to be ready to handle their pressure and their post game,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “I know we will have to match their intensity and pressure.”

