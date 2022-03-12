VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Honaker completes Class 1 three-peat with 63-29 win over Buffalo Gap

RICHMOND, Va. – The Honaker Tigers won their third straight VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state title on Saturday and this time their coronation took place at the Siegel Center.

Freshman Alayna McNulty went for 19 points, eight rebounds, one block and one steal in a 63-29 beatdown of Buffalo Gap on Saturday to complete the three-peat.

Honaker was declared co-champs alongside Surry County in 2020 as the championship game was canceled less than three hours before it was to be played at the arena on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers capped an unbeaten season with a win over Riverheads in the 2021 finals on their home floor in front of a small crowd due to safety protocols against the virus.

Honaker put an exclamation point on this title by getting a capital W in the state capital.

The Tigers (27-3) scored the game’s first 14 points and went up 17-3 with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter. They owned the second half.

Lara McClanahan (14 points, nine rebounds, three steals) and Kylie Vance (13 points) also played well in the win.

Check back later for more on this story.