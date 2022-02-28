VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gate City's Lexi Ervin has a family tree covered in basketballs

Lexi Ervin is averaging 13.2 points per game and shooting 44 percent from 3-point range for the girls basketball team at Gate City High School.

You could say she comes about her scoring and shooting prowess honest since those traits run in the family.

Her dad, Stacy Ervin, scored 2,687 points at Twin Springs High School and that total made him the VHSL’s career scoring king from Feb. 1997 until the record was broken in Feb. 2014. He later played at Western Carolina and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Lexi’s uncle, Chad, connected on the game-winning shot in the final seconds for Twin Springs in the 1993 VHSL Group A state championship game.

Her great uncle, Greg, was the head coach at Gate City for several years and led the Blue Devils to a state runner-up finish in 2000.

Her cousins, Luke Ervin and Zac Ervin, were Virginia High School Coaches Association state player of the year winners at Gate City. Zac scored more than 2,000 career points for the Blue Devils and is now playing at Elon University.

Somebody got out the hammer, nails and affix a basketball goal to this family tree.

“Basketball definitely runs in the family,” Lexi Ervin said. “God has been really good to us. I remember my dad would tell me stories about playing and competing with his brother growing up. I didn’t have any siblings, so I always just played against my dad. We’re a very competitive family and if there was one person I wanted to beat growing up it was him. He always pushes me to be the best I can be on and off the court.”

Ervin has authored her own success story on the hardwood.

She was a member of the 2020 state championship squad and 2021 state runner-up team for the Blue Devils and is in the state tournament for the third straight year as Gate City (17-11) travels to Radford (15-6) on Friday in a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal clash.

“This year Lexi has taken on a different role than the past couple of years,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “She has had to be a consistent scorer for us throughout the year. Her leadership and experience have contributed a lot to our success.”

Her biggest basket of the season came in last week’s semifinals of the Region 2D tournament against the Ridgeview Wolfpack. She scored the first points in overtime of a win-or-go-home game that Gate City won 47-40.

“Her bucket in overtime was huge for us,” Houseright said. “It was the first lead we had since the beginning of the game. I think it gave us the confidence we needed to finish the game. She was beating herself up because she didn’t feel like she played well, but I told her later that I don’t think she realizes how important that basket was.”

Ervin began playing basketball in the second grade, but said she didn’t really come into her own as a sharpshooter until she was in the eighth grade. She won the 3-point shootout contest at a tournament hosted by Tennessee High as a freshman.

“That was a big confidence boost for me,” Ervin said. “I just continue to work and improve. I try to go out every night and play hard and play to my strengths to help the team succeed.”

In doing that, she’s also carrying on the family tradition.

“She is in the gym all the time getting extra shots up,” Houseright said. “That is why she has the green light to shoot. In my opinion, she is the best pure shooter in our area.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.