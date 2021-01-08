VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gate City gets the job done in highly-anticipated showdown with Wise County Central

GATE CITY, Va. – In an unprecedented VHSL basketball season played under pandemic protocols and a 25-spectator limit, there was at least one thing normal about Thursday night’s girls hoops clash at Gate City.
Two unbeaten teams who also happen to be among the top squads in the state’s Class 2 ranks met in an intense, defensive-centric clash for Mountain 7 District supremacy.
It felt just like old times in that regard.
“It was super exciting,” said Gate City sophomore Kayli Dunn. “Even though we didn’t have all our [fans] here for support, my biggest support system is my teammates and it’s good to have them beside me.”
Dunn and her pals got things done as Gate City dominated a highly-anticipated matchup with the Wise County Central Warriors to the tune of a 47-26 victory.
Central (6-1, 4-1) grabbed the lead on Jill Sturgill’s 3-pointer 66 seconds into the game, but Gate City reeled off the next 11 points and that would eventually swell to an 18-2 scoring surge as the Warriors built an insurmountable 18-5 lead eight minutes into the contest.
Central drew within nine points twice in the early stages of the third quarter – at 23-14 and 25-16 – but that would be as close as the Warriors would get.
“We shot about 25 percent in the first half and missed several right at the basket,” said Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson. “You can’t get 10 to 12 points behind a team that has Sarah Thompson on it.”
Thompson finished with a game-high 15 points and once showcased her tenacity and wide arsenal of skills.
“We’re going to go as Sarah goes and that’s no secret,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “Everybody’s defense is keying on what Sarah does and she has people all over her all night, every night, which creates a lot of things for these other kids.
“We’ve got some other kids who can score too and do some things. You can take Sarah away, but she’s done a good job in the last three games and tonight of making the right play and not forcing stuff. She’s making people around her better and that will be a key for us as the season goes on.”
Dunn and fellow sophomore Braylin Steele finished with eight points apiece for the Blue Devils. Six different players scored during that first-quarter run and eight scored at least one point in the game.
The defense also did its stellar work as usual.
The Blue Devils (4-0, 3-0) are allowing just 38.5 points per game and have won all four of their contests by double digits.
“That’s one of the biggest things we work on – our defense,” Dunn said. “Everything else will fall in behind if we do what’s right on D.”
Central did not have a player crack double digit in points as Sturgill led the way with nine points.
Sharpshooter Hannah Large was limited to one point and failed to make a 3-pointer for the first time this season for the Warriors.
Central also finished with 22 turnovers.
“We fought back a time or two, but we’ll learn from this,” Dotson said. “It’s been a long stretch [of road games] and Gate City’s a good team. Hats off to them; they did what they needed to do to win and we’ve got to get better.”
Central has already played half of its regular-season schedule and has yet to miss a practice or game due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.
“You never know when things might get shut down,” Dotson said. “We’ve been fortunate and not missed a day. You have to win the home games and that’s what Gate City did tonight. Anything can happen at this point and we’re still within striking distance.”
The Blue Devils are the defending Class 2 state champion, while Central has won five state championships in program history. This game is always circled on the calendar of both teams.
“It’s always important when we play them,” Houseright said. “It’s a big rivalry and always a good game and I have a lot of respect for Coach Dotson. The program they have speaks for itself, so anytime you can beat them, it’s a big win.”
Houseright also liked what she saw from her talented squad.
“I think we’re getting better,” Houseright said. “I hope we are.”