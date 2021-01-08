VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gate City gets the job done in highly-anticipated showdown with Wise County Central

“We shot about 25 percent in the first half and missed several right at the basket,” said Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson. “You can’t get 10 to 12 points behind a team that has Sarah Thompson on it.”

Thompson finished with a game-high 15 points and once showcased her tenacity and wide arsenal of skills.

“We’re going to go as Sarah goes and that’s no secret,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “Everybody’s defense is keying on what Sarah does and she has people all over her all night, every night, which creates a lot of things for these other kids.

“We’ve got some other kids who can score too and do some things. You can take Sarah away, but she’s done a good job in the last three games and tonight of making the right play and not forcing stuff. She’s making people around her better and that will be a key for us as the season goes on.”

Dunn and fellow sophomore Braylin Steele finished with eight points apiece for the Blue Devils. Six different players scored during that first-quarter run and eight scored at least one point in the game.

The defense also did its stellar work as usual.