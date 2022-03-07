VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: For the 32nd time in 11 seasons, it's Wise County Central vs. Gate City

It’s been said that familiarity breeds contempt, but there is a mutual respect shared by the players, coaches and supporters of two of the area’s top girls basketball programs.

Five-time state champion Wise County Central (24-5) plays two-time state titlist Gate City (18-11) today at 7 p.m. in a VHSL Class 2 semifinal showdown between Southwest Virginia superpowers at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Central is two wins away from its sixth state crown in nine seasons, while a victory today would put Gate City in the Class 2 finals for the third consecutive year.

The teams have survived the rigors of the Mountain 7 District and the ruggedness of the Region 2D tournament in becoming two of the final four teams in their classification still playing and the fifth meeting between the rivals in the span of two months will be a win-or-go-home clash.

“If you are trying to win a state championship, the magnitude of all the other games seems insignificant at this point,” said Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson. “We’ve tried to enjoy the journey and successes along the way, but we have to put those behind us for this game.”

Big games are nothing new to either squad, so the approach doesn’t change much.

“Well, we have been in this situation before and the main thing is not making it bigger than what it is,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “At the end of the day it is still a basketball game. We just have to go out and continue to be who we are and do what we do.”

One thing is certain: it will be an intense, defensive-minded battle of wills for the programs who are doing meeting for the 32nd time in the last 11 seasons.

“Wise is a big rival and always has been,” said Gate City junior Lexi Ervin. “Every game is fought tooth-and-nail. They are a tough team mentally and physically.”

Gate City recorded a 53-50 overtime win over the Warriors in the first meeting between the clubs on Jan. 8 as the Blue Devils erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit.

“The first time we played Gate City at their place … it was a close game up until the fourth quarter when we broke away and had a little over a 10-point lead,” said Central senior Jillian Sturgill. “However, with four minutes left in the game they started full-court pressing us and we didn’t handle the pressure well and they ended up coming back and beating us. That was a very hard loss, but we knew we would be seeing them again.”

The regular-season rematch 21 days later resulted in a 49-35 win for the Warriors.

“The next time we handled the press very well and played good throughout the whole game,” Sturgill said. “We ended up winning the game at our gym and it really boosted our confidence.”

Central downed Gate City, 54-47, in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament and outlasted the Blue Devils for a 47-44 win in the finals of the Region 2D tourney.

Central might lead the season series 3-1, but the season is on the line this time around.

“Gate City is a great team that is well-coached and each time we play them we know it isn’t going to be easy,” Sturgill said. “No matter what the score is they do not give up. We know that we have to come out and stay calm and play our game.”

Central has relied on a balanced scoring attack with freshman point guard Emmah McAmis setting the pace. Sturgill, Bayleigh Allison, Emilee Brickey, Isabella Sturgill and Abbie Jordan have also been among those making important contributions for the Warriors.

“Coach Dotson is a veteran coach who gets the most out of every team he has,” Houseright said. “They have progressively gotten better each game. … I think both of our teams play a lot alike and take pride in playing great defense. Monday night should be a great game.”

Lexi Ervin, Makayla Bays and Macey Mullins have been the tone-setters for Gate City.

Ervin is a good shooter, Mullins is averaging 12.2 points and 6.0 assists over the last four games and Bays has been pulling down 14 rebounds per contest since regional play began.

“Gate City has some kids that are great competitors,” Dotson said. “The last four games have been battles on both ends of the floor. … I’m most impressed by their never quit attitude.”

Both teams had to overcome some adversity this season.

Wise County Central started 0-2 in Mountain 7 District play.

Gate City was 2-5 at one point against a tough non-district schedule and finished third in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

“Our schedule and our effort and energy have gotten us to this point,” Houseright said. “Our team’s selflessness throughout the year has also carried us. They genuinely care about and play for each other and what is best for our team.”

So it goes. Gate City vs. Wise County Central. Wise County Central vs. Gate City. Once again.

“Kelly and I go way back, even to when she played at Rye Cove in my early coaching days at J.J. Kelly,” Dotson said. “There’s never been a time that we haven’t wished each other good luck or helped each other out when one of us was eliminated and the other was still playing. We are fans of each other’s programs.”

They Meet Again

A look at the all-time results of girls basketball games between Gate City and Wise County Central:

2021-22

Gate City 56, Wise County Central 53 (OT)

Wise County Central 49, Gate City 34

Wise County Central 54, Gate City 47 (Mountain 7 District Tournament Semifinals)

Wise County Central 47, Gate City 44 (Region 2D Tournament Finals)

2020-21

Gate City 47, Wise County Central 26

Gate City 49, Wise County Central 47

2019-2020

Gate City 64, Wise County Central 40

Gate City 51, Wise County Central 37

2018-2019

Wise County Central 50, Gate City 41

Wise County Central 54, Gate City 39

Wise County Central 53, Gate City 44 (Mountain 7 District Tournament Semifinals)

2017-2018

Wise County Central 59, Gate City 45

Wise County Central 56, Gate City 46

2016-2017

Wise County Central 52, Gate City 45

Wise County Central 43, Gate City 27

2015-2016

Gate City 49, Wise County Central 46

Gate City 33, Wise County Central 30

2014-2015

Wise County Central 41, Gate City 35 (Triple OT)

Wise County Central 41, Gate City 29

Wise County Central 40, Gate City 39 (Clinch Mountain Conference Tournament Finals)

2013-2014

Gate City 45, Wise County Central 40

Gate City 58, Wise County Central 52

Gate City 41, Wise County Central 22 (Clinch Mountain Conference Tournament Finals)

Gate City 44, Wise County Central 38 (Region 2A West Finals)

Wise County Central 47, Gate City 38 (2A State Finals)

2012-2013

Wise County Central 61, Gate City 34

Wise County Central 69, Gate City 51

Wise County Central 61, Gate City 48 (Region D, Division 2 Tournament Finals)

2011-2012

Wise County Central 70, Gate City 40 (Borderline Classic Tournament in Bristol)

Wise County Central 46, Gate City 29

Wise County Central 77, Gate City 53

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.