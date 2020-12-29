VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Black Diamond District 2020-21 Preview Capsules

Honaker Tigers
Coach: Misty Davis Miller
Last season: 23-6
Key returners: Akilah Boyd, G, sr.; Lara McClanahan, G, jr.; Halle Hilton, G/F, sr.; LeeAnna McNulty, F/C, sr.; Kylie Vance, F/C, jr.; Autumn Miller, G, jr.; Riley Hart, G, soph.
Promising newcomers: Tailor Nolley, fr.; Valeigh Stevens, fr.
Key loss: Morgan Duty
Outlook: Honaker will be looking to take care of some unfinished business this winter after the 2019-20 season left the Tigers with a sense of incompleteness.
Just hours before Honaker was supposed to play Surry County in the VHSL Class 1 state finals on March 12 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, the game was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The two squads were declared co-state champions.
Honaker will look to claim the title outright this season and the Tigers are the favorites as they have all five starters back in the fold.
LeeAnna McNulty is the cornerstone for Honaker and she became the program’s all-time leading scorer on Monday in a win over Castlewood. The reigning Black Diamond District player of the year averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks per game last season and has signed with the University of Pikeville.
Sharpshooter Akilah Boyd (14 points, two steals per game), Halle Hilton (12 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals per game), Lara McClanahan (7 ppg, 7 rpg), Kylie Vance (9 ppg), Autumn Miller and Riley Hart have varsity experience as well. Boyd has made more than 300 career 3-pointers, while McClanahan had a key bucket in a state semifinal win over Patrick Henry last season.
Freshmen Tailor Nolley and Valeigh Stevens are the rookies.
Coach’s Quote: “We are so excited to be back in the gym and have a sense of normalcy. I think we are all more grateful and do not want to take one minute we are in the gym for granted. I have so much confidence in this team this year. This is a very special group of young ladies that work extremely hard. We have nine very talented players. We are praying for a safe and healthy season and the chance to get to play. We want to work hard and accomplish all we can.”
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Brian Moore
Last season: 11-12
Key returners: Kamryn Vance, jr.; Haylee Moore, soph.; Makayla Keen, sr.; Lexie Fuller, jr.; Maddie Witt, sr.; Kaylee Compton, soph.
Promising newcomers: Rayne Hawthorne, fr.; Madi Deskins, jr.; Abi Deskins, soph.
Key loss: Jasmine Hampton
Outlook: Twin Valley more than doubled its win total from the year before last winter and the Panthers will look for continued improvement during the 2020-21 season.
Haylee Moore was a first-team All-Black Diamond District selection last season, while Kamryn Vance and Makayla Keen were second-team choices.
That trio will lead the way, but Lexie Fuller and Maddie Witt are valuable contributors as well with Witt’s passing ability and Fuller’s defensive intensity being key.
Head coach Brian Moore likes his team’s chemistry and balance, but would like to see the Panthers knock down shots more consistently.
Coach’s Quote: “We really do not have that one go-to person on this team. Our success is going to be determined by a group effort. The good about this is we do not have to rely on any one player on any given night; with our rotation we could see a number of players lead us in scoring on a nightly basis. Naturally, we need consistency on a nightly basis from a core group of players.”
Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Hannah Stiltner
Last season: 17-6
Key returners: Jessi Looney, C, soph.; Katie Bailey, F/C, soph.; Heileigh Vencill, G, soph.; Haylie Payne, F, soph.; Maddie Yates, G, jr.
Promising newcomers: Madison Looney, F, fr.; Amber Dotson, G, soph; Cadie Stacy, G/F, soph.
Key losses: Mashayla Belcher; Kennedi Plymal; Maggie Deel
Outlook: Grundy will have a new look this season with just one returning starter, while Hannah Stiltner is the third head coach in three years for the Golden Wave.
Stiltner is a 2012 Grundy graduate and won her debut calling the shots at her alma mater, a triumph over Tazewell last week.
Sophomore post player Jessi Looney is the lone returning starter for the Golden Wave and she earned second-team all-district honors last season.
Heileigh Vencill, Maddie Yates, Haylie Payne and freshman Madison Looney will be counted on to step in and step up for the Golden Wave. Katie Bailey, Amber Dotson and Cadie Stacy will contribute as well.
There is nary a senior on the roster, so the Golden Wave could experience some growing pains at times during the season.
Coach’s Quote: “Whenever I talk about this team, I always get emotional because of how talented and hardworking they are. They have something that you can’t teach them and that is the love for the game. When they are on the floor, you can see the passion they have and how bad they want to win. They are always working to make themselves, and each other, better.”
Hurley Rebels
Coach: Loni Webb
Last season: 2-17
Key returners: Krista Endicott, G, sr.; Emma Justus, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Kara Hagerman, F, soph.; Arianna Endicott, G/F, sr.
Key losses: Ariana Belcher; Jayda Davis
Outlook: Hurley doesn’t have a lot of experience, but the Rebels do have a proven scorer in senior guard Krista Endicott.
She has led the squad in scoring each of the last two seasons and put up 15 points per game during the 2019-20 campaign. Senior forward Emma Justus is the other varsity veteran for third-year head coach Loni Webb’s club.
Arianna Endicott, Emily Justus and Kara Hagerman will also be counted on as it’s a priority that somebody must step up and help Krista Endicott carry the scoring load.
Hurley opened the season with lopsided losses to Rye Cove and Richlands.
Coach’s Quote: “We have two returning players, so it’s definitely a rebuilding year. Given the circumstances, however, I think we have the potential to surprise some people. These kids are so willing to learn and they work so hard to get better.”
Council Cobras
Coach: Ruchelle Thornsbury
Last season: 6-18
Key returner: Brianna Stevens, F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Isabelle Stevens, G, fr.; Lilly Thomas, F, fr.; Spencer Lester, F, fr.; Izabella Ratliff, C, fr.; Olivia Street, F, fr.
Key losses: Brooklyn Tiller; Abigail Stevens; Allie Austin; Lakota Helton
Outlook: The Council Cobras will put one of the youngest squads in the state on the court as four freshmen will start.
Junior Brianna Stevens is the only player with varsity experience as she will be surrounded by ninth-graders Isabelle Stevens, Lilly Thomas, Spencer Lester, Izabella Ratliff and Olivia Street.
Council suffered a 62-5 loss to J.I. Burton in its season-opener, but head coach Ruchelle Thornsbury remained optimistic before the season began as she takes a positive approach.
Coach’s Quote: “We are running with the idea that we are young and rebuilding while trying to use that as fuel in practice to dig deeper and get better. I’m really excited to see where the season leads us and the experience that will go along with it.”
