VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Black Diamond District 2020-21 Preview Capsules

Sharpshooter Akilah Boyd (14 points, two steals per game), Halle Hilton (12 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals per game), Lara McClanahan (7 ppg, 7 rpg), Kylie Vance (9 ppg), Autumn Miller and Riley Hart have varsity experience as well. Boyd has made more than 300 career 3-pointers, while McClanahan had a key bucket in a state semifinal win over Patrick Henry last season.

Coach’s Quote: “We are so excited to be back in the gym and have a sense of normalcy. I think we are all more grateful and do not want to take one minute we are in the gym for granted. I have so much confidence in this team this year. This is a very special group of young ladies that work extremely hard. We have nine very talented players. We are praying for a safe and healthy season and the chance to get to play. We want to work hard and accomplish all we can.”