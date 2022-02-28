VHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Allison, Sturgill provide senior leadership for Wise County Central

The last time Jillian Sturgill and Bayleigh Allison played in a VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state tournament game, they were unheralded, wide-eyed ninth-graders blinded a bit by the bright lights of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Despite a case of stage fright, Sturgill and Allison contributed to Wise County Central’s 57-34 triumph over Greensville County that clinched the 2019 state championship for the Warriors.

“I will never forget how exciting it was to get in a state title game,” Sturgill said. “The atmosphere and energy in the gym was amazing. Although I was so nervous, I even scored a couple of points in that game.”

Allison also put her name in the scoring column.

“It was an intimidating experience, but the confidence that those seniors had, provided a little bit of calm on that crazy day,” Allison said. “I checked in to shoot two foul shots for Hannah Carter late in the game. She had been fouled and was unable to shoot and Coach [Robin] Dotson put me in to shoot for her. I was terrified, but thankfully I made both my shots despite my nerves.”

The duo is three wins away from bookending their high school careers with state titles and the next step in that quest takes place on Friday at 7 p.m. when Central (23-5) hosts the Alleghany Mountaineers (17-7) in a state quarterfinal clash.

The two are no longer timid freshmen, but senior leaders for the Warriors.

Sturgill is averaging 11 points, five rebounds and two assists per game, while Allison’s stat line includes 8.6 points and five rebounds per contest.

“Jill is just a tremendous athlete, possessing great speed and quickness,” Dotson said. “Opposing teams must honor both her shooting and driving abilities and she takes pressure off [point guard] Emmah [McAmis]. Bayleigh is the glue and grit that epitomizes this team. She is a great competitor and in every game she must guard a bigger post player on the other team and she holds her own in spite of a size disadvantage.”

The 5-foot-8 Allison is indeed relentless and has undergone a transformation as a player over the course of four seasons.

“I have improved so much from my little freshman self on that varsity team,” Allison said. “My freshman year I was considered a guard, but as I got older and stronger I developed into more of a post player. Although I do not have the most height on me, I try to make up for it by playing strong defense and boxing out hard.

“The thing that helped me the most to become physically tougher was having to try and guard and box out my senior teammate, Dee Cvetnich, my freshman year. I might have got one rebound all year against her in practice, but she helped me so much to become tougher even though I am smaller for a post.”

Meanwhile, Sturgill averaged 11.7 points during last week’s Region 2D tournament as Central collected wins over Graham, Marion and Gate City.

“Even though I am a senior now,” Sturgill said. “I am still learning new things each practice and game.”

Allison and Sturgill each play volleyball and softball as well and they helped Central reach the state volleyball tournament back in the fall and the Warriors should be one of the Southwest Virginia’s top softball squads this spring.

Dotson has long had star players on his team that excelled in multiple sports.

“Playing other sports helps athletes to deal with competitive situations in every sport and being able to handle the pressure of Mountain 7 District basketball is something that carries over from the other sports,” Dotson said. “Jill and Bayleigh shared pitching duties on last year’s district runner-up softball team, so pressure is not new to them. Those experiences carry over from sport to sport.”

There was some added pressure when the Warriors lost their first two Mountain 7 District basketball games of the season. However, Central has played its best basketball as of late and enters the state tournament on a 13-game winning streak.

“Each loss this year we have learned from it,” Sturgill said. “Because of this program’s history, we see each opponent’s best game. My sophomore and junior seasons were a rebuilding year. We have finally got back to where we want to be and we are ready to finish the season on a strong note.”

Those wide-eyed ninth-graders have become laser-focused seniors as they make a return to the state tournament.

“They didn’t log a lot of minutes as freshmen as we played a very difficult schedule that year and I didn’t get to play them as much as I would have liked to,” Dotson said. “They both have been very loyal to me and to the team and open to take on whatever role I have asked of them.”

