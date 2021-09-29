VHSL FOOTBALL: Twin Valley, the team that almost wasn't, off to best start in program history

As Twin Valley High School football coach Jeremy Ward looked out at the small group of teenagers who had gathered for that first official day of practice back on Aug. 2, the scene was more than a bit disconcerting.
The math could be done quickly and didn’t add up.
There were 10 players present.
Of course, you need 11 to field a team.
“ At the beginning of the preseason we were not sure if we would have enough out,” Ward said. “We discussed amongst the coaches the timeline for making a decision on whether or not to have a season.”
The team that almost wasn’t now numbers 20 strong and is one of just six undefeated football squads remaining in far Southwest Virginia as the Panthers have been the feel-good story of the season’s first month.
A 4-0 start is the best in the history of a program that was born from the consolidation of Garden and Whitewood in the fall of 2001.
Holston (4-0), Chilhowie (4-0), Graham (4-0), Ridgeview (4-0) and Virginia High (3-0) are the other teams that own unblemished records and that’s not really shocking.
Holston is the defending VHSL Region 1D champion.
Chilhowie played in the state finals as recently as 2018.
Graham has won four state titles and has a roster full of NCAA Division I prospects.
Ridgeview returned nine starters on defense and has allowed just 26 points this season.
Virginia High had 18 starters back in the fold, including one of the area’s top playmakers in Stevie Thomas.
But Twin Valley joining that group of unbeatens?
The Twin Valley Panthers?
Nobody really saw that coming.
“ I think we have shocked a lot of the people that have doubted us in the past,” said Twin Valley senior Jeighkob Cooper. “Our community has cheered us on since day one so I say they’re pretty stoked about our success so far this season.”
Cooper and junior fullback/linebacker Matthew Lester have been the primary catalysts for Twin Valley.
A slot receiver, running back and safety, Cooper has already put together an extensive highlight reel with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
“ He has become our leader on offense with his ability to make plays and the extra effort to finish,” Ward said.
Meanwhile, Lester has totaled six touchdowns.
“ He’s a hard-nosed player who has been a pleasant surprise on offense,” Ward said. “Two seasons ago he repped in the backfield, but in the spring we had to play him on the offensive line. At the beginning of the season we weren’t sure if he would once again have to be on the line. Fortunately, we have been able to use him frequently in the running game. On defense, he is our run-stopper and overall leader.”
It is quite the dynamic duo.
“ Matt and I go way back to Little League,” Cooper said. “He’s always been a powerhouse.”
Defensive end Chris Jackson, quarterback Lane Stiltner, two-way lineman Isaac Cooper, defensive tackle Garrett Horton and others have also played big roles for Twin Valley as the Panthers have posted wins over the Montcalm Generals of West Virginia (52-6), Thomas Walker (30-0), Northwood (16-9) and Craig County (40-16), overcoming a nine-point deficit in that win over Northwood in Saltville earlier this month.
“ I think the key to our success so far has been our attitude and how we approach each week,” Ward said. “We treat each opponent the same and prepare for that week. Our message has been clear and that is the only game on the schedule is the current week. Most impressive has been the team’s togetherness. If we have someone to go down, the next person has stepped in. They have supported each other and lifted each other up when needed.”
The biggest test this season comes Friday night as the Panthers host Twin Springs (3-1), which is coming off an impressive 38-14 Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton as the Titans have authored a small-school success story of their own. The team went just 1-9 in 2018, but the Titans have gotten better each season since under the direction of energetic head coach Keith Warner.
“ Coach Warner has done an outstanding job at Twin Springs,” Ward said. “He is a first-class guy that has brought excitement back to that program. His team is very physical on both sides of the ball. Their offense has a tough as nails running game that we have to be ready to attack and their passing game could give us some fits. Defensively, they are quick and aggressive and don’t make many mistakes.”
Regardless of what happens on Friday or the season’s remainder, that Twin Valley is in the spot it finds itself in probably wasn’t envisioned by those in attendance at that first practice session.
“ The biggest highlight for me hasn’t been a play,” Lester said. “It’s that our team has been working so well together and that we have done something never done in school history. … What impresses me the most is how much dedication there is across the whole team and the coaches. Not many people thought we would have a team to start off but we ended up having one and now we are rolling.”