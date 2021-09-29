VHSL FOOTBALL: Twin Valley, the team that almost wasn't, off to best start in program history

The biggest test this season comes Friday night as the Panthers host Twin Springs (3-1), which is coming off an impressive 38-14 Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton as the Titans have authored a small-school success story of their own. The team went just 1-9 in 2018, but the Titans have gotten better each season since under the direction of energetic head coach Keith Warner.

“ Coach Warner has done an outstanding job at Twin Springs,” Ward said. “He is a first-class guy that has brought excitement back to that program. His team is very physical on both sides of the ball. Their offense has a tough as nails running game that we have to be ready to attack and their passing game could give us some fits. Defensively, they are quick and aggressive and don’t make many mistakes.”

Regardless of what happens on Friday or the season’s remainder, that Twin Valley is in the spot it finds itself in probably wasn’t envisioned by those in attendance at that first practice session.